The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Train Car Bar Being Demolished
No more good times at 76th and Hampton
Feb 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Transportation: Airport Will Rip Out Two Runways
To save on costs, Milwaukee Mitchell plans to downsize to three-runway airport.
Feb 27th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
3. Milwaukee Extends Downtown Parking Meters To 9 P.M., Adds Saturdays
Change intended to make it easier to park, but will also grow city’s revenue.
Mar 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Circulation a Disaster
A decline of 35% in one year and 75% in 10 years for combined daily and Sunday print and digital circulation.
Feb 27th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Final Bid Tops $24 Million
Undisclosed buyer exceeds assessed value and $7 million opening bid.
Mar 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Wisconsin Loses Out on Stadium Freeway Grant
City-county-state effort sought $2 million grant to study converting it to a boulevard.
Mar 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Plats and Parcels: Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce Buys West Side Building
Plus: Warrior Wash coming to 60th and Main. And a recap of week’s real estate news.
Feb 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: What’s Actually In Brewers’ Ballpark Plan?
New seats, lots of new roofs and the end of kegs.
Feb 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MPM Announces Permanent Exhibits at New Museum
Five permanent exhibits will include one with dinosaurs, another on old Milwaukee.
Mar 1st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
10. Third Ward’s Saffron Presents New Menu
New proteins, unique ingredients and edible clouds included on new menu, which debuted Feb. 28.
Mar 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Two senior pedestrians killed attempting to cross Milwaukee streets
Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Scott Spiker March 3, 2023
Mar 3rd, 2023 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa
4. James May Gallery: Grand Opening: New Beginnings: featuring new work from Brian Frink (MN), Kassandra Palmer (WI), and Jill Birschbach (IL).
March 10th 5:30pm- 8:30pm. 2201 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Feb 28th, 2023 by James May Gallery
6. Jasmine M. Johnson Named Area Vice President and Director of Donor Services for Versiti Wisconsin
Ms. Johnson will lead community outreach and donor services teams to meet patients’ needs
Feb 24th, 2023 by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin
7. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment
Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency
Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 26th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 19th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 12th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee