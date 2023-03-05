Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 5th, 2023 07:00 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: Train Car Bar Being Demolished

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Train Car Bar Being Demolished

No more good times at 76th and Hampton

Feb 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Airport Will Rip Out Two Runways

2. Transportation: Airport Will Rip Out Two Runways

To save on costs, Milwaukee Mitchell plans to downsize to three-runway airport.

Feb 27th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Extends Downtown Parking Meters To 9 P.M., Adds Saturdays

3. Milwaukee Extends Downtown Parking Meters To 9 P.M., Adds Saturdays

Change intended to make it easier to park, but will also grow city’s revenue.

Mar 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Circulation a Disaster

4. Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Circulation a Disaster

A decline of 35% in one year and 75% in 10 years for combined daily and Sunday print and digital circulation.

Feb 27th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Final Bid Tops $24 Million

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Midtown Center Final Bid Tops $24 Million

Undisclosed buyer exceeds assessed value and $7 million opening bid.

Mar 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Loses Out on Stadium Freeway Grant

6. Wisconsin Loses Out on Stadium Freeway Grant

City-county-state effort sought $2 million grant to study converting it to a boulevard.

Mar 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce Buys West Side Building

7. Plats and Parcels: Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce Buys West Side Building

Plus: Warrior Wash coming to 60th and Main. And a recap of week’s real estate news.

Feb 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: What’s Actually In Brewers’ Ballpark Plan?

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: What’s Actually In Brewers’ Ballpark Plan?

New seats, lots of new roofs and the end of kegs.

Feb 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MPM Announces Permanent Exhibits at New Museum

9. MPM Announces Permanent Exhibits at New Museum

Five permanent exhibits will include one with dinosaurs, another on old Milwaukee.

Mar 1st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Third Ward’s Saffron Presents New Menu

10. Third Ward’s Saffron Presents New Menu

New proteins, unique ingredients and edible clouds included on new menu, which debuted Feb. 28.

Mar 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Statement on the Partial Parking Structure Collapse at Bayshore Town Center

1. Statement on the Partial Parking Structure Collapse at Bayshore Town Center

 

Feb 24th, 2023 by State Rep. Darrin Madison

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Two senior pedestrians killed attempting to cross Milwaukee streets

3. Two senior pedestrians killed attempting to cross Milwaukee streets

Statement of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Scott Spiker March 3, 2023

Mar 3rd, 2023 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa

James May Gallery: Grand Opening: New Beginnings: featuring new work from Brian Frink (MN), Kassandra Palmer (WI), and Jill Birschbach (IL).

4. James May Gallery: Grand Opening: New Beginnings: featuring new work from Brian Frink (MN), Kassandra Palmer (WI), and Jill Birschbach (IL).

March 10th 5:30pm- 8:30pm. 2201 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Feb 28th, 2023 by James May Gallery

Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Summer Strand to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

5. Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Summer Strand to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

 

Feb 23rd, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Jasmine M. Johnson Named Area Vice President and Director of Donor Services for Versiti Wisconsin

6. Jasmine M. Johnson Named Area Vice President and Director of Donor Services for Versiti Wisconsin

Ms. Johnson will lead community outreach and donor services teams to meet patients’ needs

Feb 24th, 2023 by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin

Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

7. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency

Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

MKE Airport Awarded Federal Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

8. MKE Airport Awarded Federal Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

 

Feb 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces Mary Ellen Stanek as Board Chairwoman and adds Dr. Joan Prince and Charles Harvey to Board of Directors

9. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces Mary Ellen Stanek as Board Chairwoman and adds Dr. Joan Prince and Charles Harvey to Board of Directors

 

Mar 2nd, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Tiffany Tardy Named New Executive Director of MPS Foundation

10. Tiffany Tardy Named New Executive Director of MPS Foundation

 

Feb 28th, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

