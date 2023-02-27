A decline of 35% in one year and 75% in 10 years for combined daily and Sunday print and digital circulation.

The latest circulation numbers for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are jaw dropping.

Its parent company Gannett shows plummeting readership for the many papers it owns, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, one of the national chain’s biggest daily newspapers. The latest Form 10-K report required by the federal SEC and published by Gannett shows the Journal Sentinel now has a “combined” (print and digital) Sunday circulation of 75,061 and a combined daily circulation of 48,158 as of September 2022.

That’s down from a Sunday circulation of 115,026 in the previous year (September 2021), as the prior year’s report by Gannet shows, which is a decrease of nearly 35%, with a loss of nearly 40,000 subscribers

And that’s down from a daily circulation of 75,676 in the previous year, a decline of 36%, with a loss of 27,518 subscribers.

The newspaper has seen its Sunday circulation plummet in 10 years from 299,000 in 2012 to 170,791 in 2018 to 129,887 in 2020 to 75,016 as of last fall. In 10 years the JS has lost 75% of its Sunday readers.

Meanwhile, the paper has seen its daily print circulation drop from 175,600 in 2012 to 111,251 in 2018, 83,628 in 2020 and 48,158 in 2022. In 10 years the JS has lost 74% of its daily paper readers.

The decline for the most recent year may have been even greater because of a change in how Gannett counted: in 2021, it appears, it included “digital access” as a category of subscriber, presumably meaning print subscribers who also have digital access. In 2022, it noted, “digital access is no longer tracked” but “average circulation in print, digital replica” and “digital non-replica” is included.

This puts the latest numbers more in line with those required by the U.S. Postal Service in the “Statement Of Ownership, Management and Circulation” which newspapers must annually publish. The guidelines for this require that “A paid subscriber, electronic or print, may only be counted once. A print subscriber with free access to the electronic version of your paper cannot be counted as a paid e-Subscriber.”

The form warns that “anyone who furnishes false or misleading information… or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment)…”

The most recent statement filed by the Journal Sentinel and published in its Oct. 6, 2022 edition of the paper shows that it averaged 56,989 total paid print and digital subscribers in the preceding 12 months, a figure midway between the daily and Sunday circulation figures reported by Gannett.

All of which shows there has been a catastrophic decline in the JS circulation. Though the decline is even worse for some Gannett papers. Gannett’s report shows the combined Sunday circulation for the Detroit Free Press declined from 896,634 to 103,606 in just one year, while the Arizona Republic saw its combined Sunday circulation drop from 320,249 to 95,663.

Gannett has been pushing its papers to emphasize and grow the number of digital subscribers, but that effort has not gone well: the combined numbers for most of its newspapers shows an overall decline, meaning the decrease in print subscribers is not being offset by a growth in digital subscribers.

Just how badly the Journal Sentinel is doing in this regard was revealed in October 2021 when the paper’s annual ownership statement revealed it had just 7,537 “paid electronic copies,” as Urban Milwaukee reported.

And they are actually declining for the Journal Sentinel. Its most recent ownership statement shows it averaged just 6,358 electronic subscribers in the 12 months prior to October 2022, down by more than 15% from the prior year, when the number was 7,537.

Is there any difference between digital and electronic copies? No. Urban Milwaukee contacted Mary Ziegler, who handles the annual statement of ownership for the Madison Cap Times, and she confirmed that the “electronic copies” are the digital edition of newspapers.

This woeful number of digital subscribers is drastically lower than what then-Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley had told Poynter Institute reporter Rick Edmonds in July 2021: that the JS had more than 50,000 digital subscribers. Presumably he was including print subscribers given digital access. (Back when Urban Milwaukee first questioned his numbers a year ago, Stanley never responded to a request for comment.)

But the ugly truth is the JS has lost 75% of its readership in the last decade and has an anemic number of digital subscribers that is actually declining.

