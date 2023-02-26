The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Mayor Johnson’s Plan to Nearly Double Milwaukee’s Population
Hopes to grow city’s population from 577,222 to 1 million. How will he do it?
Feb 22nd, 2023 by Evan Casey
2. City Hall: Gas Station Porn Video Spurs Revamp of City’s Licensing Process
It’s a strange tale, with three suits against the city forcing council to change its process.
Feb 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Juneau Village Adding Amenity Building
Project will overhaul pool, replace courtyard with new building boasting modern tenant features.
Feb 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Carini’s Restaurant is For Sale
After 27 years, owners ready to part with Italian restaurant on East Side.
Feb 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. New Restaurant and Bar Planned for South Side
Fiesta Cafe manager would open The Last One in corner tavern space.
Feb 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities Train Could Start in Late 2023
New train line would serve as second daily Empire Builder run.
Feb 24th, 2023 by Gaby Vinick
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Park East Apartment Building Progressing
Chicago group would build $46 million complex with 197 apartments and outdoor pool.
Feb 20th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE County: Jackson Park Project Faces Resistance
Some residents oppose plan to convert roadway to pedestrian-bike trail along KK River Parkway.
Feb 20th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
9. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Subsidy Largest Ever Per Year?
How did Gov. Evers come up with that inflated, $290 million figure?
Feb 22nd, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
10. Edith Cocktail Bar Plans Soft Opening
New downtown lounge offers signature cocktails in plush Gothic atmosphere.
Feb 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
6. MPD Officer Involved Shooting
Feb 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
7. Andrea Pratt announces candidacy for Alderwoman of the 1st District
Long time public servant and lifelong District resident
Dec 5th, 2022 by Andrea Pratt
9. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment
Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency
Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
10. Alverno College Team Chosen for National Competition
Feb 23rd, 2023 by Alverno College
