The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Feb 26th, 2023 07:00 am

Mayor Johnson’s Plan to Nearly Double Milwaukee’s Population

1. Mayor Johnson’s Plan to Nearly Double Milwaukee’s Population

Hopes to grow city’s population from 577,222 to 1 million. How will he do it?

Feb 22nd, 2023 by Evan Casey

City Hall: Gas Station Porn Video Spurs Revamp of City’s Licensing Process

2. City Hall: Gas Station Porn Video Spurs Revamp of City’s Licensing Process

It’s a strange tale, with three suits against the city forcing council to change its process.

Feb 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Juneau Village Adding Amenity Building

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Juneau Village Adding Amenity Building

Project will overhaul pool, replace courtyard with new building boasting modern tenant features.

Feb 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Carini’s Restaurant is For Sale

4. Carini’s Restaurant is For Sale

After 27 years, owners ready to part with Italian restaurant on East Side.

Feb 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

New Restaurant and Bar Planned for South Side

5. New Restaurant and Bar Planned for South Side

Fiesta Cafe manager would open The Last One in corner tavern space.

Feb 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities Train Could Start in Late 2023

6. Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities Train Could Start in Late 2023

New train line would serve as second daily Empire Builder run.

Feb 24th, 2023 by Gaby Vinick

Eyes on Milwaukee: Park East Apartment Building Progressing

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Park East Apartment Building Progressing

Chicago group would build $46 million complex with 197 apartments and outdoor pool.

Feb 20th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Jackson Park Project Faces Resistance

8. MKE County: Jackson Park Project Faces Resistance

Some residents oppose plan to convert roadway to pedestrian-bike trail along KK River Parkway.

Feb 20th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Brewers Subsidy Largest Ever Per Year?

9. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Subsidy Largest Ever Per Year?

How did Gov. Evers come up with that inflated, $290 million figure?

Feb 22nd, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Edith Cocktail Bar Plans Soft Opening

10. Edith Cocktail Bar Plans Soft Opening

New downtown lounge offers signature cocktails in plush Gothic atmosphere.

Feb 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Forest Home Historic Preservation Association Names First Executive Director

1. Forest Home Historic Preservation Association Names First Executive Director

 

Feb 16th, 2023 by Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

Odell Ball Announces His Candidacy for the Milwaukee District 9 Aldermanic Seat

2. Odell Ball Announces His Candidacy for the Milwaukee District 9 Aldermanic Seat

 

Jan 9th, 2023 by Odell Ball

Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Summer Strand to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

3. Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Summer Strand to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

 

Feb 23rd, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Rebecca Blank, former UW–Madison chancellor, dies of cancer

4. Rebecca Blank, former UW–Madison chancellor, dies of cancer

 

Feb 18th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin–Madison

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

5. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

MPD Officer Involved Shooting

6. MPD Officer Involved Shooting

 

Feb 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Andrea Pratt announces candidacy for Alderwoman of the 1st District

7. Andrea Pratt announces candidacy for Alderwoman of the 1st District

Long time public servant and lifelong District resident

Dec 5th, 2022 by Andrea Pratt

Larresa Taylor is Excited to Announce her Candidacy for Aldermanic District 9

8. Larresa Taylor is Excited to Announce her Candidacy for Aldermanic District 9

 

Jan 8th, 2023 by Larresa Taylor

Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

9. Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly Tried to Hide Blog Posts From Public After Judicial Appointment

Dan Kelly’s Failed Attempt to Scrub Writings Reveals Extreme Views and Contempt for Transparency

Dec 17th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Alverno College Team Chosen for National Competition

10. Alverno College Team Chosen for National Competition

 

Feb 23rd, 2023 by Alverno College

