Carini’s Restaurant is For Sale

After 27 years, owners ready to part with Italian restaurant on East Side.

For nearly 27 years, Carini’s La Conca D’Oro has been a mainstay on Oakland Avenue, serving authentic Neapolitan pizzas, pastas, seafood and more to its loyal customers. Some would say it’s the neighborhood’s best-kept secret.

“I give a good product, good food and people come back,” said Peter Carini, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Janice. “They keep it quiet, too, I don’t know why.”

Carini’s is located at 3468 N. Oakland Ave., just south of the Shorewood border.

The couple, who first opened the restaurant in 1996, recently listed the business for sale. Now 70 years old, Carini is ready to retire, but only “if the price is right,” he joked.

The turnkey restaurant is listed for $1,100,000. The restaurant’s 3,313 square feet includes a bar area, two dining rooms and two private rooms with windows that open to patio-style dining, according to the online listing.

Interested parties can inquire online. Carl Casarez is the listing agent for the sale.

But there’s still time to stop in for a final visit. In fact, there’s no rush. According to Carini, the restaurant will remain open with regular hours until a sale is complete.

Carini said the sale is not contingent on continuing the restaurant as-is, but he’s willing to work with owners if they choose to do so.

“If they want, I can work with them,” he said, noting that the restaurant includes a wood-fired pizza oven from Naples, while the menu features recipes passed down through the generations of Carini’s family.

After moving to the US from Sicily, Carini’s 50-year cooking career began at the Milwaukee Athletic Club, where he worked his way up to the executive chef position. After 16 years there, he left and spent the following years gaining experience at a variety of different establishments before opening Carini’s in 1996.

Today, the restaurant continues to offer recipes that Carini inherited from his relatives in Sicily. The extensive menu features nearly 100 options including assorted spiedini, seafood ravioli, broiled lamb, salads, sandwiches and much more.

A full menu is available to view online.

The restaurant is open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Photos