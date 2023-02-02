Miniature Ice Rink Returns to Milwaukee Public Market

"The Dinky Rink" is back, this year with added ice curling feature.

After a successful debut in 2022, the Milwaukee Public Market will reopen its miniature, outdoor skating rink on Friday, Feb. 3.

Dubbed “The Dinky Rink” and billed as “the area’s smallest public ice rink,” the pint-sized attraction is located on the north side of the market building, 400 N. Water St.

“The demand for ice skating was beyond our expectations last year as we had hundreds of people enjoying the rink over a 3-week period,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2, in a statement. “It was a clear indication that people are yearning for outdoor amenities like this as they look for fun and unique recreational activities during the winter months.”

This year’s rink measures 1,000 square feet — a jump from last year’s 700. For reference, a standard hockey rink covers approximately 19,000 square feet.

In addition to its covered seating, outdoor heaters and access to food and drink options from market vendors, this year’s rink will offer a new attraction: ice curling.

On opening day, Milwaukee Admirals mascot Roscoe will complete a ceremonial “first skate” at 10 a.m. to warm up the ice for future skaters. Afterward, Roscoe will take a stroll through the market to greet fans and pose for photos.

Starting Feb. 4, The Dinky Rink will be open for skaters age three and older from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, the same hours as the market.

Attendees must bring their own skates to the rink. Admission to the rink is free, but visitors must pre-register for a 90-minute slot online.

The rink will be maintained as long as weather permits.

For those in search of a roomier rink, other options include Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St. and Riverwest People’s Ice Rink, 3129 N. Bremen St.