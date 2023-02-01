World’s Tallest Timber Tower To Have Artist-in-Residence

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ascent, 700 E. Kilbourn Ave., the tallest mass timber building in the world, will host Reginald Baylor as its first-ever artist-in-residence.

This won’t be his first residency in a famous Milwaukee building, nor will it be his first as the first. He was previously the first artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel from 2009-2010. In a statement, New Land said his studio, Reginald Baylor Studio, has ended a six-year hiatus from painting to “bring art and design” to Ascent.

The 25-story tower developed by New Land Enterprises officially opened in July of last year and was quickly proclaimed “the world’s tallest timber-concrete hybrid building.” The top 19 floors are framed in mass timber, which is an engineered product made by combining layers of lumber into a stronger material. The $128.2 million building has 259 apartments.

“This program is a natural continuation of our work to bring visual art into our developments through murals, events, and more,” said Jodi Hogerton, New Land marketing manager. “We’re lucky to have a vibrant art scene in Milwaukee, and lucky to have brilliant artists like Reginald Baylor. We’re committed to celebrating the arts and Ascent is the perfect venue for it.”

New Land said the artist in residency will “bring a heightened experience to the building’s residents and the surrounding community.” The residency will include interactive painting events, gallery nights and private events for residents of the building.

The studio has worked with a number of popular local Milwaukee businesses and institutions. In 2021, a piece by the studio called On Duty, Not Driving was exhibited at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

“Ascent is an inspiring building and has made quite an impact on the community through its sustainability and biophilic design,” Baylor said. “The Studio was drawn to the architecture and inspired to create art and brand experiences in such an innovative and energizing atmosphere.”

The residency is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.

“The artist in residency program at Ascent follows the company spearheading of the Black Cat Alley project, along with murals by local artists at New Land, Jefferson Block, Rhythm, and brand-new Element apartment communities,” New Land said in a statement.

July Photos

Mass Timber Construction