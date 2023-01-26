Benson’s Group Plans New Restaurant in Former Wahlburgers

The Bridgewater Modern Grill operator plan to open new restaurant this summer.

The grill is still warm from Wahlburger’s final days of service, but a new restaurant group is already moving to fill the vacancy.

According to a Jan. 26 news release, Benson’s Restaurant Group plans to debut its newest restaurant at the highly-desirable Historic Third Ward address, 322 N. Broadway, this summer. Benson’s operates AJ Bombers, Blue Bat Kitchen, Smoke Shack, Onesto and the recently-opened The Bridgewater Modern Grill.

Design and reconstruction work is set to begin immediately at the recently-vacated space. The group is working with its partners RINKA and ADK Design to transform the 3,460-square-foot restaurant. A permit application was submitted Thursday.

“We’ve had such an exciting past few months celebrating with neighbors, friends and foodies across the region and guess what – we’re doing it again,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group, in a statement. “Our team is absolutely thrilled to be bringing another restaurant option to the Third Ward, a location we consider home.”

The reimagined dining space will offer indoor, bar and outdoor dining. The new restaurant name and menu concept will be announced at a later date.

“We’re looking forward to sharing more details soon about the concept and menu, but as with all of our restaurants, you can expect delicious food, craft drinks and an atmosphere unique to the area,” Marcus said.

The new restaurant is expected to support 60 jobs once open.