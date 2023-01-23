Gülden Room Closes Cafe, Keeps Cocktail Lounge
Dubbel Dutch hotel's bar will focus on craft cocktails, small plates and private events.
It’s been nearly four months since Dubbel Dutch introduced Gülden Room, a gilded cafe and cocktail lounge offering locally-sourced coffee, alcoholic beverages and snacks at the boutique hotel, 817-819 N. Marshall St.
As of Jan. 22, the coffee shop is no longer in operation. Dubbel Dutch announced the closure in a Friday afternoon social media post thanking guests for their patronage.
In the absence of the coffee shop, the lounge is planning a renewed focus on cocktail services and food offerings, as well as additional pop-ups and private events, explained Adam Miller, corporate executive chef for F Street Group.
This week’s Mystical Mischief pop-up, scheduled for Jan. 27, invites guests to experience tarot card readings while sipping on “magic potions.” Following its initial installment, the recurring pop-up will take place every fourth Friday.
The cocktail lounge also hosts weekly trivia on Wednesday evenings with America’s Pub Quiz and offers happy hour specials Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
F Street took over as operator of the hotel’s cafe presence in October, following the departure of Space Time Coffee. Though the cafe reopened under a new name, it continued to source its coffee from Space Time, while also offering bags of the local roaster’s beans.
Space Time’s beans are still available for purchase at Beans & Barley and online, as well as at Frannie’s Market in Cedarburg and Terry Naturally in Suamico. The cafe also participates in pop-ups and events such as the Milwaukee Makers Market, which will be held monthly starting in April 2023.
The investment firm F Street Group purchased the hotel in August 2022.
Scott Lurie is the founder of F Street, which has experience operating a number of local establishments including Pizza Man and the recently-shuttered The Brown Bottle. The hospitality company also plans to open a collection of restaurants — including a cafe — at Associated Bank River Center in early 2023.
Gülden Room, located inside Dubbel Dutch, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
