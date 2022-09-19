Space Time Coffee Leaving Dubbel Dutch
Coffee maker will leave boutique hotel, shift to wholesale operation only.
Space Time Coffee, a local roastery and cafe, will be leaving its space at Dubbel Dutch, 817-819 N. Marshall St. The business will continue to operate at the boutique hotel through Sept. 25.
Adam Sterr founded the business as a micro-roastery in 2020, the same year Dubbel Dutch opened its doors, but didn’t move into the hotel until October, 2021, when Space Time replaced The Daily Bird as the hotel’s cafe presence. Daily Bird now operates a cafe in Riverwest.
Lurie’s investment firm includes F Street Hospitality, which operates Pizza Man and the now-closed The Brown Bottle. F Street also plans to open a collection of restaurants — including a cafe — at Associated Bank River Center in early 2023.
Sterr emphasized that while Space Time is leaving Dubbel Dutch, the roastery isn’t going anywhere.
“We’re actually going to be expanding,” Sterr said. “The big thing for me is that my coffee is still going to be available.”
The past year at the hotel provided the opportunity to bring Space Time Coffee to a wider audience, he added, but the timing was right for a pivot into more wholesaling.
Once finalized, Sterr will announce partnerships on the Space Time Coffee Facebook page in the coming months.
In the interim, Space Time offers several varieties of beans ($16 per pound) on its website. Local delivery is free.
As for the soon-to-be vacant cafe space at Dubbel Dutch, Sterr said that there will likely be a cafe presence going forward, but the details and timeline are still uncertain.
Even as the brand evolves, fans of Space Time can rest assured that its tagline, “make art, be weird, drink coffee,” remains relevant.
With the cafe, “we’ve done a lot of the drink coffee part,” Sterr said, “We’re going to start investing a little bit more in the making art and being weird part.”
Space Time offers a lineup of espresso drinks, hot and iced coffee and Rishi tea. The cafe makes its signature flavored syrups in house and serves pastries by Matilda Bakehouse.
Space time will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 25.