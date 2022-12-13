“Lightfield” Immersive Art Coming to Cathedral Square

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park is currently a festive scene — holiday lights and a maze of trees, bedecked in ornaments from local schoolchildren and community groups, line the city block-sized park at 520 E Wells St.

Come January, however, the park will be the site of a new, though equally luminous, art installation. Titled “Lightfield,” the display will bring 24 light-emitting sculptures to the park for an immersive public art experience.

The free experience, presented by Johnson Financial Group , will be open to the public from Jan. 19 until May 5, 2023.

The artists behind the project are Ukrainian Yelena Filipchuk and Canadian Serge Beaulieu, who collectively form HYBYCOZO studio. The duo’s intricate, laser-cut designs invite viewers to explore the intersection of art and mathematics.

The pair also have permanent public artworks around the world, from Dubai to Istanbul and Las Vegas to New Zealand, according to a news release.

The large-scale art display, coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 as part of their public art initiatives, will feature eight, multi-colored ground sculptures and 16 hanging lanterns suspended from the park’s trees.

“Our goal is to make Downtown Milwaukee public spaces more vibrant, walkable and inviting year-round for employees, residents, and visitors through public art and activation,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “‘Lightfield’ by HYBYCOZO will bring a fabulous splash of color to our Downtown over the winter months and provide educational opportunities for some of our younger guests.”

Throughout the nearly four-month installation, free programming opportunities, including hot chocolate and s’more roasting nights, will be accessible to visitors. HYBYCOZO also offers lesson plans and activities for parents and teachers to further explore the art with young audiences. The materials can be accessed for free online. Educators are encouraged to preview and download the materials prior to visiting the installation.

“The fact that this exhibition is both beautiful and educational is exciting for us,” said, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “Johnson Financial Group is committed to enhancing the communities we serve and that includes efforts to inspire creativity in learning. We’re thrilled to welcome this world-renowned installation at the doorstep of our Cathedral Square location.”

The opening night for “Lightfield” will double as the preview party for Gallery Night MKE. The festivities will run from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 20, with warm beverages, s’mores for all, as well as performances by local DJs.

“Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group is one of several public art commissions initiated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 in 2023. Additional support for the installation is provided by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, Madison Medical Affiliates, Events by Design and Milwaukee County Parks.

For more information about the installation, visit the Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 website.

The announcement of Cathedral Square Park as the site of the upcoming art installation comes shortly after the Department of City Development announced plans to upgrade the park with a pavilion building, permanent stage and water feature.