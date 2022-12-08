Big Sharks Fish & Chicken Plans Second Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Prepare for a feeding frenzy. Big Sharks Fish & Chicken is planning a second location.

The fast food restaurant would open at 8333 W. Appleton Ave., at the busy intersection of W. Appleton and W. Hampton avenues.

A license application has not yet been filed on behalf of Big Sharks, but ownersaid he hopes to open the new restaurant as soon as next month.

Maher, who first launched Big Sharks in 2020 at 3434 W. North Ave., said the restaurant’s second location will have similar offerings to the original, with some exceptions. Notably, the new menu will exclude pizza.

At its flagship, Big Sharks offers a variety of seafood dishes including catfish, ocean perch, salmon, tilapia, shrimp and cod. Most dishes are deep fried until crispy and served with fries, coleslaw and bread.

Chicken-based options include nuggets, tenders, gizzards, wings and sandwiches such as the chicken Philly or crispy chicken sandwich.

The restaurant also offers an assortment of burgers, hot dogs, loaded baked potatoes, salads and desserts such as cheesecake, banana pudding, taffy grapes and cookies.

Maher said he is not planning any major changes to the building, which was renovated in 2017 under the previous tenant, Munchies Frozen Custard . The business, which operated for five years in the space, was listed for sale earlier this year.

The 2017 construction included a full kitchen buildout, according to commercial alteration records. Minor updates would include a fresh coat of paint for the walls, as well as new art and decor.

Once open, the new restaurant would offer online ordering and delivery. It can also accommodate up to 50 guests for dine-in service.

Big Sharks would occupy a 2,200-square-foot retail stall at Point Plaza, a 41,224-square-foot shopping center that houses a host of other businesses including another restaurant, Ya Ya China.

