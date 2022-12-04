Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee has a new strategy for Bronzeville that is intended to encourage more development, improve the area’s appearance and discourage chain businesses.

The Department of City Development (DCD), with the backing of area Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, created a special zoning overlay intended to encourage housing and local businesses in the area by expediting the approval process, clarifying design standards and allowing larger buildings. The overlay also limits what type of businesses can open without special approval. The measure was put into effect in November.

“As we have fought to make Bronzeville all that we know it can be, we recognize that there there is much that has to be done to attract the type of businesses and development we would like to see along the commercial corridor,” said Coggs in introducing the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District Development Incentive Zone proposal to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Nov. 15.

The development incentive zone covers the commercial properties on W. North Ave. between N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Interstate 43 (N. 7th St.). The area drew recognition from the New York Times earlier this year as one of 52 places in the world to visit in 2022 and could soon house the Bronzeville Center for the Arts‘ “world-class art and cultural center.” America’s Black Holocaust Museum reopened in a new building earlier this year and a number of vacant sites on the stretch are poised for development.

And while the future is bright, Coggs and other stakeholders have spent extensive amounts of time working to limit or block things like a Family Dollar store or gas station expansion.

“This is the moment if we are going to have some impact on what we want to see here,” said Coggs, noting that new property owners are coming in and that the city is also in the process of selling multiple vacant lots.

Planning manager Sam Leichtling said the overlay builds on past planning efforts for the corridor and is intended to facilitate development, not introduce barriers. “[The] standards were crafted very carefully,” said Leichtling. “In this particular overlay, there is a focus on uses.”

Permitted uses include apartments, cultural institutions, music, art, dance or theater schools and a number of family-friend retail uses (clothing, art, books, collectibles, household goods, toys and food and beverage). But the businesses would need to have four or fewer locations to qualify, otherwise they would be labeled a “formula business.”

“Formula businesses of any size… would all be conditional,” said DCD senior planner Amy Oeth. Conditional approval could be granted by the City Plan Commission, but is not guaranteed. It’s the first time the city has proposed such a restriction.

“Is that legal?” asked Alderman Michael Murphy.

Leichtling said based on DCD research and practices in other cities it was, but DCD had not solicited a formal opinion from the City Attorney. Sister Bay, WI instituted a citywide “formula restaurant” ban in 2010 and other cities across the country have adopted similar prohibitions.

A handful of uses, regardless of the size of the operator, would also be conditional and require discretionary approval. That includes community centers, recreation facilities, colleges, second-hand stores, financial institutions, furniture stores, hardware stores, sporting goods stores, pet stores and pharmaceutical stores. Businesses proposing a location in excess of 10,000 square feet would also need conditional approval.

Prohibited uses include single-family or duplex houses, day cares, schools, drive-thrus, check-cashing or payday loan stores and a number of retail categories including automobile parts, firearms, tobacco and liquor. Coggs said the retail prohibitions are consistent with what the city uses on its competitively-sold properties.

Development Incentives

An increase to the allowed density in Bronzeville permits one apartment for every 300 square feet of lot area, up from 800 square feet under the current LB2 zoning designation. The change allows larger apartment buildings to be built with shorter approval processes and without fear of rejection.

The maximum building height was increased to 75 feet from 60, but only if a developer builds an outdoor tenant space that meets a series of design standards. The strategy is designed to encourage well-planned resident common spaces.

The minimum building height was increased from LB2’s 18 feet to 30 feet. Additional changes were made to setback calculations to encourage installation of wider sidewalks or sidewalk dining areas.

New design requirements also include larger first-floor windows, intended to be consistent with the area’s historic commercial buildings, and prohibitions on window perimeter lighting (which has spread amongst liquor and tobacco stores in the past decade) and off-premise signs (billboards).

Application fees were reduced to be consistent with those applicants would currently encounter with the Board of Zoning Approvals. The zones include a defined, expedited plan review schedule.

Development proposals that meet the standards of the district would only require City Plan Commission review, skipping the Common Council and shortening the approval cycle. Requests to deviate from the plan would be forwarded to the full council for review.

The city has 13 other development incentive zones, most of which are targeted at shopping areas, like Midtown Center, or industrial business parks, like the Towne Corporate Park of Granville. Such a zone also governs development at The Brewery District, a mixed-use district.

Council Members Like What They See

“This is really interesting and inventive,” said Ald. Scott Spiker. “I have a million ideas for copying things here.”

But instead of spending time discussing the merits of the incentives during the zoning hearing, council members explicitly endorsed the restrictive aspects.

Spiker, Murphy, Marina Dimitrijevic and Jose G. Perez spoke in favor of using the restrictions elsewhere in the city.

“The reality is that the overlay zone is the only tool we have to prohibit some of these issues,” said Murphy. “There is nothing I can do to stop a tobacco store.”

But Leichtling said the city feels the restrictions are enforceable in part because of their limited area. “It is a tool that only makes sense in an that area is so unique, that is just a unique regulation,” he said.

Coggs noted that the city identified Bronzeville as a commercial development district between the two predominantly residential neighborhoods of Halyard Park and Harambee.

But she endorsed Murphy’s desire to find ways to regulate liquor, tobacco and check-cashing stores in other areas of the city. She’s had a front-row seat to the proliferation of such businesses as the longtime chair of the Licenses Committee.

“I am with you that it is time to find something, some kind of tool, because it is impacting our neighborhoods like crazy,” said the alderwoman.

The council unanimously approved the creation of the overlay zone on Nov. 22.

In addition to Coggs, members of the plan advisory group consisted of King Drive Business Improvement District director Raynetta Hill, Sam Cunningham of Pete’s Market, Angela Mallett of HoneyBee Sage, Tiffany Miller of the Bronzeville Collective, LaShawndra Vernon from the Bronzeville Advisory Committee and Artists Working in Education and DCD planner Terrence Moore.

