Public Museum Picks Firms to Oversee New Museum’s Construction

The operator of the Milwaukee Public Museum, MPM Inc., announced Tuesday it has contracted with firms to represent them in the construction of a new museum to replace the public museum, currently at 800 W. Wells St.

“Signing an owner’s representative brings expert oversight to the future Museum construction process to ensure we remain on budget and on schedule as we deliver on our vision to bring this once-in-a-generation new Museum to our community,” said Katie Sanders, Chief Planning Officer at MPM.

Three firms have been hired: MC Group and its partners Capital Projects and Emem Group.

“The owner’s representative team will work closely with MPM, Future Museum architecture firms Ennead and Kahler Slater, exhibit designers Thinc Design and contractors at Mortenson and ALLCON to ensure the project follows the outlined schedule and budget and will support the Museum with permitting, consultant selection and onboarding, budget, schedule and compliance,” MPM Inc. said in a statement.

The plan for the new $240 million museum calls for a five story, 200,000-square-foot facility at the corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave. MPM is currently in the midst of a public fundraising campaign for the new building, after securing an initial $110 million, including $85 million in public funds and the rest coming from private donors. The new facility is expected to open in 2026.

“Selection of an owner’s representative is the most recent milestone in what is a carefully crafted, long-term plan to bring the Future Museum to life,” MPM said.

MC Group has worked on other large projects in the Milwaukee region including Froedtert Hospital. “Serving our community through this project—which will be enjoyed by many, near and far, for current and future generations—is an honor,” said Angela Brzowski, a Partner at MC Group.

The new museum will likely be called the Wisconsin Museum of Nature and Culture, though for now MPM Inc. has referred to it as the “future museum” in public statements. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of MPM Inc., has said the new name of the museum is supposed to reflect the statewide draw of the institution and its history as a museum of nature and culture.

When the designs for the new museum were unveiled, Censky said it represented the “largest cultural project in state history.”