Milwaukee Bars and Restaurants That Opened in November 2022

Five food hall vendors, a non-alcoholic bar and several others are now serving customers.

Paper Plane Pizza officially touched down at 3rd Street Market Hall on Nov. 12, making its Milwaukee debut as the food hall’s newest vendor. The slice shop keeps things simple — offering five signature pizzas and a rotating daily special, plus sandwiches and salads.

Though 1700 Pull Up has been offering carryout for a number of months, the restaurant had its official soft opening on Nov. 1 at 1848 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The restaurant’s rotating menu centers on Turkey Leg Thursdays and Soul Food Sundays, with specials posted to Facebook each week.

Good Soup, a takeout-only restaurant, began serving up bowls of comforting broths, bisques and chowders in early November. Co-owner Samantha Zielinski offers homemade sourdough alongside each order. The restaurant, 3135 S. 92nd St., is open until midnight to cater to night-shift healthcare workers and other nocturnal noshers.

Milwaukee’s latest hot chicken restaurant started as an at-home operation in owner Kamal Shkoukani‘s kitchen. In search of more space for growing demand, the chef moved his business to Paper Table, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St., and officially launched the new restaurant in early November.

The new brewery opened its tasting room to the public on Nov. 18, offering an extensive selection of beers from its partner brands. In partnership with Gemma Foods, Pilot Project serves an upscale menu of small bites, shareables and entrees at The Forty Two, 1128 N. 9th St.

Mr. Wings, a new vendor at 3rd Street Market Hall, began serving its first customers in mid-November. The restaurant, which originally operated as a Milwaukee-area pop-up, offers eight flavors of chicken wings and strips served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Southsiders now have a new go-to spot for slow-smoked meats and sides. Brother’s Backyard Barbeque is up and running at 3530 W. National Ave. At their new restaurant, co-owners and childhood best friends Christopher Patton and Michael Hesterserve a straightforward menu of ribs, chicken, turkey and brisket, served solo or as a dinner plate, which comes with two sides.

Po’Manz was one of several vendors to open at Paper Table food hall in November. The comfort food restaurant serves a variety of seafood dishes, wings, burritos, sandwiches and loaded tater tots.

Another addition to Paper Table, Taste of Life opened its second location at the food hall in November. Owner Joe Rogers serves traditional soul food options such as fried catfish, rib tips and smothered pork chop, along with a wide range of sides and desserts. The restaurant also offers hamburgers and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.

Green Life, a Madison-based eco-friendly store, opened at 1039 S. 5th St., replacing the former Glass Pantry. Similar to the previous occupant, Green Life offers low-to-no-waste alternatives to skincare, cleaning and other household products.

After months of delays, the much-anticipated new business opened its second location in Bronzeville, offering wellness products and non-alcoholic beverages in a cozy, lounge atmosphere. The business’s flagship location continues to operate at Sherman Phoenix.

Sunshine Cafe, a new option for classic American-style breakfast and lunch, is now open and serving in the Clarke Square neighborhood. Breakfast offerings include eggs any style, bacon, sausage, potatoes and toast. The cafe also serves oatmeal, omelettes, pancakes and seven varieties of breakfast sandwiches, as well as specialties like Chicken & Waffle, Fried Shrimp & Waffle, Pork Chops & Eggs and Biscuits and Gravy.

The hot dog-focused restaurant, best known for its gray and orange food truck, has expanded to a second location for pickup and delivery. The restaurant, 720 N. Water St., will eventually open for on-site dining, with space for up to 25 guests.

