Secret Hot Chicken Joins Paper Table

Secret’s out — Paper Table‘s newest vendor will be Secret Hot Chicken.

The restaurant began to build anticipation for its upcoming opening via Instagram posts on Sept. 28 and 30. The posts were tagged with a Downtown Milwaukee location, and directed followers to “share this post and tag a friend for a secret invitation to our soft opening.”

The tactic was effective. After just two posts, the Secret Hot Chicken Instagram had attracted 411 followers as of Tuesday.

But the air of mystery was brought to an end when the business was unmasked by a license application filed at the address of the downtown food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St.

According to the license, Kamal Shkoukani would operate the hot chicken restaurant, which is expected to open by Nov. 18.

A Milwaukee native, Shkoukani said he became interested in hot chicken while living in L.A., where the dish was trending at the time. Shkoukani started experimenting with his own recipes, adding twists to recipes he found online, until he struck gold.

“I can’t give away the details of course, because it’s secret hot chicken,” he said. “But I really think I came up with a winner. And I’m excited for everyone to try it.”

The restaurant will start off with a small menu focused on chicken wings and tenders, with a choice of hot chicken, lemon pepper or original flavor. Sides include flamin’ hot mac and cheese, cajun wedges and hawaiian bread. Shkoukani said he plans to add sandwiches to the menu later on.

“I’m born and raised in Milwaukee, so I’m really hoping this can become kind of a local trademark,” Shkoukani said. “I’m really focused on food quality, and I hope it’s kind of one of those spots like Leon’s or Kopp’s where, when you come to Milwaukee, it’s one of those spots that you’ve got to visit.”

Secret Hot Chicken would join Blac Bistro, FreshWerks and MilTex Kitchen at the delivery-focused food hall. Additional vendors, including Poutine Stop, Taste of Life Soul Food, Wingstop and Po’Manz Food, are expected to open within the coming months.

Paper Table opened in August. Since then, it has seen a steady stream of restaurant owners moving in to its individual commercial kitchen spaces. Some anticipate growing out of the Paper Table space, while others say they plan to stay with the food hall long-term.

Secret Hot Chicken would be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, according to the license application.

This story was updated at 1:50 p.m. after an interview with Kamal Shkoukani.