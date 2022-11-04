Evers and Michels are each at the top of ticket in highly-contested fall 2022 election.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide the next Wisconsin governor and lieutenant governor amongst a host of other state and local races.

Our candidate guide includes every candidate who appears on the ballot. We’ve broken it up by race, with each piece including biographies from the candidates and links to their campaign websites and social media accounts.

See candidates for other races via the link at the bottom of this article.

Want to see what’s on your ballot and where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

Below you’ll find basic information copied verbatim from candidate campaign materials and a link to any available campaign resources. If you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.

Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez – Democratic Party

Evers

From his days as a public school science teacher to now as Governor, Tony Evers has worked to bring people together, instead of driving them apart. He cut income taxes by fifteen percent for most families-one of the biggest tax cuts in state history. Evers directed almost a billion dollars to tens of thousands of small businesses and nearly half of eligible farms to prevent layoffs and create new jobs. Rather than focus on hot-button political issues meant to divide us, Evers will keep working to address the cost of living, get people back to work, and give our kids the education they need to thrive. Governor Tony Evers is doing the right thing for Wisconsin.

Rodriguez

Sara Russell Rodriguez has dedicated her career to solving problems. She is a nurse, community leader, public health professional, entrepreneur, proud mom, and candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin. Sara currently serves as an elected member of the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and the western suburbs of Milwaukee. She was one of very few Democrats in the country to flip a Republican-held district. Sara has a lifetime of experience working in public health and healthcare. A registered nurse, Sara saved lives and has protected our most vulnerable citizens. She is a small business owner, served as a vice president at a Fortune 100 company, and worked as an executive with a large local health care system. Her approach to addressing problems is rooted in fact-based practices, science, and connecting with communities across Wisconsin. Sara was one of only 70 individuals chosen annually to be an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she led national and international outbreak investigations, and she worked to address chronic disease for a state healthcare agency. Evers Website

Rodriguez Website

Facebook

Twitter

Tim Michels and Roger Roth – Republican Party

Michels

Born and raised in Brownsville, Tim Michels, endorsed by President Trump, is a conservative outsider who has a plan to put Wisconsin on the right track. At the age of nine, Tim’s dad handed him a shovel and taught him how to dig trenches, while his mom taught him how to drive trucks. After graduating from Lomira High School in Dodge County, he attended Saint Norbert College in Green Bay, where he was active in ROTC. Following college, he continued his service in uniform by joining the United States Army. He served for 12 years, leaving the service with a rank of Major. He returned home to help grow the family business alongside his brothers. At the time, Michels Corporation had a few hundred employees, which is now Wisconsin’s largest construction company with more than 8,000 employees. Tim knows how to lead, he always has a plan, and he won’t quit until the job is done. As governor, Tim Michels will fix Wisconsin’s economy by bringing his business and leadership experience to Madison. He will always back the blue, back parents in public education, cut taxes, keep schools open five days a week, and ensure our elections are fair and transparent. He will make Wisconsin the greatest place to work, live, and raise a family. Tim and his wife, Barbara, live in Hartland, Wisconsin. Their three adult children were born at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and attended Wisconsin schools through 2013.

Roth

Born and raised in the Fox Valley, Roger has learned the values of hard work and personal sacrifice. Roger became active in his family’s Appleton-based construction business as a teenager and would later manage all aspects of its operations. Following graduation from UW-Oshkosh, Roger joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard, with multiple deployments to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He continues to serve as an officer in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, holding the rank of Captain. As a state senator, Roger has worked to make the Fox Valley and all of Wisconsin a better place to pursue opportunities, foster economic growth, and help families thrive. He’s running for Lieutenant Governor to continue producing results for Wisconsin families.

Joan Ellis Beglinger – Independent

Beglinger dropped out of the race and endorsed Michels. Her name still appears on the ballot.