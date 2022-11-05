Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a number of races, including high-profile statewide races. But all voters will also find a Wisconsin State Assembly race on their ballot. Representatives serve a two-year term in the 99-member assembly.

Our candidate guide includes every candidate who appears on the ballot in a contested race and represents a portion of the City of Milwaukee. We’ve broken it up by race, with each piece including biographies from the candidates and links to their campaign websites and social media accounts.

See candidates for other races via the link at the bottom of this article.

Want to see what’s on your ballot and where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

Below you’ll find basic information copied verbatim from candidate campaign materials and a link to any available campaign resources. If you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.

Representative To The Assembly District 7

Daniel Riemer – Democratic

Bio requested

Zachary Marshall – Republican

I grew up in Eau Claire and moved to the area for school after four years in the Marines. I met my wife in dental school at Marquette after getting my bachelor’s degree in speech communication. We now work together and have three great kids with another on the way! I am running for State Assembly because I want to do everything I can to help the people of the 7th district. Things are not perfect in government, both locally and beyond, but with your support we can make things better.​ If elected I will work to increase transparency in government. I will fight for the issues that affect you most, and I will try as hard as I can to improve the lives of constituents both now and into the future.

Representative To The Assembly District 9

Marisabel Cabrera – Democratic

Marisabel is what you would call a true success story. Born and raised in Milwaukee’s Southside, Marisabel’s family struggled to get by. She became acutely aware of her family’s struggles at the age of seven when her family relocated to Puerto Rico and survived solely off the food they planted, the animals they raised, and the clothes they made. She remembers her parents constantly emphasizing she needed a good education to get out of poverty. Today, Marisabel is a respected immigration attorney who was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2018. As a State Representative, Marisabel’s priority is to collaborate with her colleagues to advance positive and proactive policies that give all Wisconsinites a fair shot and an opportunity to thrive. Marisabel has long been committed to helping her community by serving in several capacities. Prior to the Assembly, Marisabel served as Chair of the Latino Caucus of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin (2013–2017), a member of the Board of Directors of Centro Hispano Milwaukee (2013–2018), and a Commissioner of Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission (2013–2019). Currently, Marisabel is the Vice Chair of the Immigration Task Force of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators, Chair of the Milwaukee Delegation of Democratic State Legislators, and Vice Chair of the Latino Caucus of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Marisabel received the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County’s 2016 Rising Star Award. In 2018, she received the Community Champion Award from Citizen Action of Wisconsin and was credited as one of Wisconsin’s Most Powerful Latinos by Madison365. In 2021, Marisabel was named Community Health Center State Grant Champion for her advocacy to increase investment in community health centers and ensure access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care to all Wisconsinites.

Ryan Antczak – Republican

Bio requested

Representative To The Assembly District 12

LaKeshia Myers – Democratic

Focused on the future for the people of the 12th assembly district, LaKeshia Myers wishes to be your next state representative.

Greg Canady – Republican

Bio requested

Representative To The Assembly District 17

Supreme Moore Omokunde – Democratic

Supreme Moore Omokunde was first elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on April 7, 2015, and re-elected in 2016 and 2018. He was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in November of 2020. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Supervisor Moore Omokunde learned the values of community and social empowerment through his parents, Rev. Dr. Tolokun Omokunde and Congresswoman Gwen Moore. From an early age, he has dedicated himself to the advancement of social justice and spent many years working for the betterment of his community before becoming a county supervisor. Supreme Moore Omokunde has received training in community leadership through the national AmeriCorps program, Public Allies, the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Riverwest Neighborhood Association, and served on the board of directors for TRUE Skool. Prior to joining the Milwaukee County Board, he served as the community organizer for the Sherman Park Community Association where he worked with block clubs, established the Friends of Sherman Park group and helped to formulate a Neighborhood Improvement District. He won the Democratic primary election on August 11, 2020 taking 49% of the vote in a three-way race, and went on to win the general election on November 3, 2020.

Abie Eisenbach – Republican

My name is Abie Eisenbach and I am running for the 17th District of the State Assembly. Let me tell you why. I’ve lived in the Sherman Park area my whole life and have seen the changes over the years. We’ve seen a spike in crime and reckless driving. We need to make our neighborhoods safe and vibrant for our families. We need to get to the root of the problem! I am running to bring back after school programs, trade schools, and apprenticeship opportunities. Every one of our children deserves the right to reach their full potential and I’m running to help them get there. I hope I can count on your support.

Representative To The Assembly District 20

Christine Sinicki – Democratic

Representative Christine Sinicki was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1998 and re-elected every 2 years since, making her the longest serving member in office. Chris continues to be a champion for the rights of voters, women, veterans, workers, and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a proponent of gun safety reform, environmental protections, public education, and patient safety initiatives. Prior to being elected to serve the 20th District, Chris served on the Milwaukee School Board. At that time, she was the youngest person ever elected to the Board. In her free time, Chris enjoys spending time with family, especially her 2 grandchildren JoJo and Charlie. She can often be found at area farmers’ markets, community events, supporting local restaurants and coffee shops, or taking walks down by “The Lake” and around the district. Chris and her husband Michael proudly live in Bay View with their 2 dogs and 2 cats.

Scott Hermann – Republican

For the past 35 years, I have been a proud motorcycle enthusiast. Similar to many of you, I have been watching from afar everything that has been happening across the state and nation. From issues with our economy and inflation to concerning crime rates in our communities to parents losing the ability to play an active role in their children’s educational experiences, our district needs a representative in Madison who will bring a common sense and fiscally responsible approach to solving the issues that we are all facing. I am confident that I can create change by representing the needs of the people of the 20th Assembly District in Madison. Although I represent conservative values, I believe it is important for all voices to be heard. If elected, I will be sure to listen to the thoughts, concerns and experiences of everyone in the 20th Assembly District. It’s time to move past the constant partisan fighting that comes from both sides, and come together as a community and push for policies that will help keep us safe and ensure our district is financially stable and allows for opportunities for all citizens to be successful and enjoy the American Dream.

Representative To The Assembly District 84

LuAnn Bird – Democratic

When her Vietnam veteran husband was paralyzed in a construction accident 32 years ago, she learned first-hand that a person in a wheelchair could not get into several of the Oshkosh Public Schools. She ran for and was elected to the school board, helped pass referendums, and worked tirelessly to make sure 100% of school facilities were accessible. When septic systems in her neighborhood were failing, she got appointed to the sanitary district commission and got a sewer system installed. After her election to the Whitnall School Board she brought together a coalition of leaders from the Whitnall, Greendale and Greenfield school districts and their respective municipalities to build strong partnerships. “Extraordinary schools contribute to extraordinary communities.” She said. When she was the executive director and lobbyist for the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin she went toe-to-toe with the NRA to pass gun control legislation. As a fundraiser for ADVOCAP, a poverty agency she secured 90% of the donations she asked for. In her roles as a consultant for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Director of Board development in Montgomery Alabama she worked with a multi-state research project to develop training programs to teach school boards how to reach students in our schools who are failing. She and her husband live in Hales Corners. Their daughter Elizabeth and her husband Adam are educators and their son Tom is a financial analyst. For the past 10 years Phil and LuAnn provided childcare for their three grandsons ages 5, 7, and 10.

Robert Donovan – Republican