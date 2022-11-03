Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The weather has been warm and the Bucks are undefeated – life is good in Milwaukee. There’s also plenty of events to check out this weekend, including a performance of Swan Lake by Milwaukee Ballet, now in a shortened, two-act format. WAMI-award-winning band The Whiskey Belles is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a limited-run whiskey by Great Lakes Distillery, and Kevin Smith is showing his new Clerks III film at the Pabst Theater, followed by a Q&A with the director.

November 4-6: Milwaukee Ballet Swan Lake

One of the most famous ballets of all time will come to life on Milwaukee Ballet’s stage with Michael Pink’s rendition of Swan Lake. The performance will feature the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s score, and follows the story of a beautiful princess who has been transformed into a swan by an evil sorcerer. The traditional four-act ballet has been shortened to two acts in order to present the story in a clearer format. For more information on showtimes and ticket pricing, click here.

Kevin Smith has returned with another sequel to his cult classic Clerks series. The event will feature a screening of the film as well as a post-film Q&A session. The screening will take place at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St., and will start at 7 p.m. And if you need another reason to check out Clerks III, Milwaukee rock group Telethon even has a song in the film.

November 5: Make Your Own Nature Journal with Urban Ecology Center

The warm weather and autumn foliage has made it a great week to get outside and go on hikes. The Urban Ecology Center is inviting guests to learn how to craft a couple of items that will assist those who enjoy taking walks through nature. The event will feature a short hike, where attendees will learn how to make a hiking stick and a nature-based journal. Registration is required for the event, and it will begin at 1 p.m. and run until 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

November 5: Family Free Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

November’s Family Free Day for the Milwaukee County Zoo is this weekend, meaning its free admission for the entire family at the zoo. Check out the zoo’s recently arrived animals, which includes scimitar-horned oryx and black-tailed prairie dogs. Parking fees for the zoo still apply.

Calling all sneaker heads – the Sneaker Travelers event is coming to Wisconsin. The event will feature both vintage and modern shoes, clothing, art and other collectibles, all sold from a variety of vendors. Sneaker Travelers also promises free swag for attendees. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center. Click here for more info.

November 6: The Whiskey Belle’s 10th Anniversary Concert

WAMI-award-winning group The Whiskey Bell’s is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a band. To commemorate the occasion, the group has partnered up with Great Lakes Distillery to release a limited-run whiskey called Still & Oak Whiskey – Touch of Honey. The release of the whiskey will be accompanied by a performance from The Whiskey Belles at Great Lakes Distillery, 616 W. Virginia St. Tickets to the show cost $25 and include a free cocktail. Doors open for the event at 7 p.m.