BelAir Cantina Shuffles Ownership

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The hospitality group that operates some of Milwaukee’s best-known restaurants is restructuring the ownership for three of its flagship brands.

Since it opened in 2010, BelAir Cantina has been under the ownership of longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro, Scott Johnson and Kristyn Eitel. But in August, Montemurro and Johnson stepped back from their positions as co-owners, leaving Eitel and chef Noe Zamora at the helm of the California-style eatery known for its weeknight deals on tacos.

Eitel also took over ownership of Finks tavern and Fuel Cafe.

And while the two former owners are embarking on a new journey, guests can expect a “positive, informed and seamless transition,” according to a news release from the company.

While the food, drink and ambience at BelAir will remain unchanged, Eitel, a University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee graduate with more than 30 years of hospitality experience, plans to move the business forward with a renewed focus on growth, consistency and sustainability, the company said in the statement.

In the interest of better connecting with the community, Eitel plans to revive the Powered by Tacos program, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The philanthropic effort raises funds for reinvestment into the surrounding community. Powered by Tacos has distributed $150,000 to local organizations and initiatives including Tosa Skate Park, Urban Ecology Center, Camp Minikani, Journey House and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The next beneficiary of the program will be announced within the coming months.

“I believe our restaurants need to live authentically in the communities in which they occupy,” she said in a statement. “To do that, it’s our job to support the people, initiatives, and priorities that ultimately push us all forward. BelAir Cantina is a space that prides itself on the notion of ‘come as you are’…these are establishments where you will always have a seat at the table.”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Zamora, who became operating partner in August, has been with BelAir since the beginning. Over the years, Zamora grew the menu along with the restaurant, expanding from a dozen or so taco options and a handful of appetizers to its current offerings. BelAir serves a lineup of shareable plates, burritos, tacos, salads and desserts, plus weekend brunch and extensive cocktail, beer and tequila lists.

Zamora is known for mixing traditional Mexican cooking with innovative techniques and flavors. After more than 12 years, he said he is proud of the menu he’s created, but feels he has only “just scratched the surface” and “can’t wait to show the city what’s to come.”

BelAir has grown to include five locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Oak Creek, Madison and Brookfield. In 2019, the owners opened a counter-service taco restaurant in Shorewood called HIYA, which closed in April, 2022.

As for Montemurro and Johnson, the two are ready to channel their nearly three decades of industry experience into Balzac, Hi-Hat Lounge and Hi-Hat Garage, where they remain majority owners. Eitel is also part owner.

“Scott and I have been in the restaurant business since 1993. It’s been an amazing and crazy journey. Now it’s time to explore some other dreams in life,” Montemurro said.

The trio previously owned Comet Cafe and the now-closed Fuel Cafe on Center Street. Comet Cafe reopened earlier this year under new ownership.