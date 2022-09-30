Republicans Name CEO of 2024 Convention
Retired Wisconsin businessman, former U.S. ambassador and longtime GOP leader Steve King will lead host team.
The 2024 Republican National Convention host committee has a new full-time leader that’s as familiar as they come with political conventions and Wisconsin politics.
Stephen B. King, Sr., 81, is serving as CEO of the Milwaukee convention. King, a former US ambassador and businessman long involved in Wisconsin GOP politics, has been formally involved in every convention but one since 1990.
King was a Wisconsin delegate at the 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2012 conventions, co-chair of the 2008 platform committee, sergeant of arms for the 2012 convention and chair of the convention arrangements committee for the 2016 Cleveland convention. From 2007 to 2017 he served as Republican National Committeeman from Wisconsin on the national committee. He was chair of the state party in the 1980s. He attempted unsuccessfully to run for U.S. Senate in 1988.
“I’m thrilled to be able to advocate for Milwaukee and the great state of Wisconsin through the Host Committee and ensure that Milwaukee is seen around the world as an amazing place to live, work, and visit,” said King in a statement. “The chance to represent the interests of the community for a convention I’ve been proud to be involved with for most of my life is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I’m so grateful to have.”
King also has a connection to the Watergate scandal. He worked as a security agent for the Committee for the Re-Election of the President and was allegedly involved in detaining the wife of the U.S. Attorney General from talking to the press. King has disputed parts of this publicly, and the U.S. Senate confirmed his appointment without objection.
Priebus served as the first chief of staff during Trump’s presidency. The former president is a potential candidate for the 2024 nomination.
Before the pandemic decimated Milwaukee’s effort to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, the local host committee fired president Liz Gilbert and chief of staff Adam Alonso as part of a February 2020 investigation into a “toxic” and “unstable” work environment.
The final dates of the 2024 convention have yet to be announced.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2024 RNC
- Republicans Name CEO of 2024 Convention - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 30th, 2022
- Op Ed: Milwaukee, the RNC and Nuremberg - Dave Cieslewicz - Aug 28th, 2022
- Will RNC Have $200 Million Impact on City? - Evan Casey - Aug 18th, 2022
- Supervisor Vincent Calls for Unity as Milwaukee is Selected to Host 2024 Republican National Convention - Sup. Kathleen Vincent - Aug 5th, 2022
- Republican Party Officially Selects Milwaukee for 2024 Convention - VISIT Milwaukee - Aug 5th, 2022
- Milwaukee Wins 2024 Republican National Convention - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 5th, 2022
- Nashville Rejects RNC, Milwaukee Now Lone Bidder - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 3rd, 2022
- GOP Panel Picks Milwaukee To Host 2024 Convention - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 15th, 2022
- Nashville RNC Contract Withdrawn - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 5th, 2022
- City Hall: Mayor Signs RNC Agreement To Applause - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2022
Read more about 2024 RNC here