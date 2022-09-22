New Downtown Event Space Planned

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Kennedy I, a four-story office building in downtown Milwaukee, could soon house a new tenant.

That’s according to a license application filed on behalf of Brick Wing Event Hall. Ranjit Singh and her sister, Kulbir Sra, would open a banquet hall and cocktail lounge on the first floor of the building, which also houses offices for the educational materials company 3D Molecular Designs.

The venue is expected to open March, 2023, and would be located in a in the 3,783-square-foot space on the ground floor of the building on Wells and Milwaukee, at 804 N. Milwaukee St

The license application indicates that Brick Wing expects 40% of its revenue to come from alcohol sales. Entertainment including live music, karaoke, comedy acts, dance performances and poetry readings would provide the remaining 60%. The venue expects to host up to 100 concerts each year.

The plan for Brick Wing has undergone changes since it was originally proposed.

In April of 2021, Sra filed an occupancy permit for K&C Event Planning with plans to open a photography studio and museum, according to city records.

A more recent permit for commercial alterations, filed in July, lists Singh as the agent. In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Sra confirmed that the two sisters would run the business together.

The details are still coming together, she said, but the sisters are excited for what’s to come.

During the year-long gap between the Brick Wing permits, a restaurant and bar called The Lunchroom made an attempt to move into the space. Owner Kryctal Rouse filed an occupancy permit in November, 2021, but later told Urban Milwaukee that she had lost the potential lease for the downtown space. The Lunchroom instead opened at 8000 W. Capitol Dr.

In 2018, the Milwaukee St. location was the planned site of a different bar and restaurant called Global Fusion, which never opened.

Building owner Bachan Singh is Ranjit Singh and Kulbir Sra’s father, and a real estate investor who primarily owns gas stations. He purchased the downtown building in 2016 for $1 million.