Proposed Restaurant “The Lunchroom” Ditches Downtown

Plan includes margarita bar, but now proposed for 80th and Capitol.

In November, there was an application filed for a new restaurant and bar called The Lunchroom in the Kennedy I building at 804 N. Milwaukee St.

Now, Kryctal Rouse plans to open The Lunchroom at 8000 W. Capitol Dr. in the Arlington Gardens neighborhood, instead. Rouse told Urban Milwaukee in an interview that she lost the potential lease for the downtown space.

The restaurant would serve a variety of lunch foods like chili, cheeseburgers, salads, chicken tenders and tacos. Rouse said she also plans to add a margarita bar.

Rouse has experience working at a bar and has taken business classes, according to a business license application filed with the city.

The northwest side space used to house RCB Awards, which recently moved to Waukesha. The 4,076-square-foot building was constructed in 1969. The property, according to city records, has been owned by 7119 LLC since 1978.

The Lunchroom would be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Rouse hopes to have the restaurant open by April 2022.

A license application is pending before the Common Council.