Dinosaurs, wine and Alice in Wonderland – if you plan your weekend out right, you can experience all three of those things. China Lights is back and will run through October 30, featuring the return of its 200-foot-long Chinese dragon display as well as a new Alice in Wonderland theme. Jurassic Quest, a touring interactive dinosaur experience, will make its stop in Milwaukee this weekend, giving attendees at State Fair Park a chance to interact with and even ride life-size animatronic dinosaurs. And Milwaukee Wine Fest will give oenophiles the chance to sample from over 200 different wines at the Fiserv Forum.

September 16-October 30: China Lights

The very popular China Lights event returns this year with an Alice in Wonderland Theme. Dubbed “Adventure in Lantern Wonderland,” it gives guests a chance to travel down the rabbit hole and be greeted by a familiar cast of characters including the Mad Hatter and Cheshire Cat. The event’s 200-foot-long Chinese dragon display will return, taking up the entire lawn towards the back of Boerner Botanical Gardens. China Lights also features an interactive display zone, where guests can touch, sense and interact with 12 light up installations. For information on admission fees and special events, click here.

The “#1 Dinosaur Experience in North America” comes to the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend, giving dino-lovers a chance to marvel at life-size dinosaur replicas. The family-friendly event sports activities for all ages, such as digging for dinosaur fossils and even riding some of the animatronic dinosaurs. The event also promises a massive 50-foot-long megaladon. For information on ticket prices and hours of operation, click here.

September 17: Milwaukee Wine Fest

Uncorked Wine Festivals is throwing its second annual Uncorked:Milwaukee event, featuring over 200 wines, champagnes and other beverages outside of Fiserv Forum. The event features two tiers of tickets – an early admission ticket, priced at $80, allows ticket holders to enter the fest an hour early and sample bonus wines. General admission tickets are $65, and allow ticket holders to enter at 3 p.m. Milwaukee Wine Fest runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will also feature food available for purchase.

September 17: Bay View Bash

Milwaukee’s street festivals aren’t over quite yet. Bay View Bash will take over Kinnickinnic between Potter and Clement, and will feature live music, food, crafts and more. The bash will kick off at 10 a.m. and will feature local bands performing across four different stages, including Vincent Van Great, NileXNile and Ladybird. All proceeds from Bay View Bash are donated directly back into the Bay View neighborhood through various nonprofit organizations.

Local indie rockers Yum Yum Cult have been teasing their debut album since 2021, and it’s time to finally celebrate that album’s release. Yum Yum Cult will perform at Cactus Club, joined by Luxi and Moonglow. Admission to the show is $10, but $15 will grant entry as well as a copy of the album on CD. The show will kick off at 9 p.m. Check out some tracks from the album here.

September 17: Dead Bird Brewing Flock Party

Dead Bird Brewing, a vegan-friendly brewery located at 1726 N. 5th St., is celebrating its third birthday with a “flock party.” The day of festivities will begin with a yoga session run by MKE Yoga Social. Things get a little rowdier from there, with a cookout and live music starting at noon. The rest of the night will be filled with DJ sets and plenty of beer, until the party ends at 8 p.m.

September 18: Milwaukee Maker’s Market at Discovery World

The Milwaukee Maker’s Market returns to Discovery World this weekend featuring an assortment of makers selling their wares. Shop ceramics, clothing, art and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the market is free.