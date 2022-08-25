Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Is it already time to start celebrating Oktoberfest? According to Milwaukee Oktoberfest, it is! The 12th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest will be happening all weekend, with plenty of live entertainment, beer and brats to go around. WMSE’s Annual Backyard BBQ is also back, featuring a great lineup of local music and eats. And Mexican Fiesta kicks off on Friday and will continue all weekend long with a celebration of Mexican culture, tradition and food.

August 26-28: Mexican Fiesta

Celebrate Milwaukee’s Mexican community on the lakefront with three days of food, live music and tradition. Hosted at the International Expo Summerfest grounds, the festival will feature plenty of educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. The festival will run from noon to midnight August 26 (with free admission from noon to 3 p.m.) and noon to midnight on August 27 and 28 (with free admission for senior citizens 65 years and older as well as people with disabilities and military members until 1 p.m.). For ticket pricing and information, click here.

If the local breweries rolling out their annual Oktoberfest brews haven’t gotten you in the mood, then head down to Milwaukee Oktoberfest, which is hosting its 12th annual celebration at the War Memorial Center, and you’re sure to get into the spirit of the thing. The celebration will feature free beer on the first day, live music and an assortment of other live entertainment. An opening ceremony will kickoff the party at 4 p.m., and entertainment will include Stein Hoisting, a Miss Oktoberfest Pageant, a Wiener Dog Pageant and, most importantly, a brat-eating competition.

August 27: WMSE’s 12th Annual Backyard BBQ

WMSE’s annual Backyard BBQ is back, also for its 12th rendition, and also featuring live local music, good food and beer, though just for one day. Five local bands will perform, starting with The Hungry Williams and followed by Paper Holland, Guerilla Ghost, GGOOLLDD and Seratones. Local food trucks will be on deck, including Maxie’s, Twisted Plants, Frida’s Cocina, Riley’s Good Dogs and Meat on the Street. Wash any of those tasty options down with a beer from Lakefront Brewery, and you’re set. The free event will kick off at 12 p.m., with the first band starting at 1 p.m. For a complete list of music set times, click here.

August 27: Gathering Place 5th Anniversary Party

Gathering Place Brewing is celebrating its fifth birthday with a block party. The party will feature a limited double beer release and specialty cellar beer lineup. The party will kick off at 2 p.m. with live music starting at 3 p.m. The live music lineup includes Ricky Orta Jr., Nathan Mayfield of JazzMenMKE and Jabril Yousef. Plants on the Street will set up shop at 4 p.m., and Looney Lumpia will be serving food starting at 4 p.m. The celebration will run until 10 p.m.

Red Arrow Park is hosting a free roller skating party in support of convincing the county to allow the park to be used as a roller skating rink during the spring, summer and fall. The free event will begin with a rally at 1 p.m. to demonstrate the strength of the roller skating community and desire to have an accessible roller rink downtown. At 2 p.m., the party will then move over to the blacktop across from the Public Market, where the annual “Rollin’ on Water” skate party will commence. The party will feature music by Chicago DJ BAM.

August 27: Summer Festival for Dogs

Dog City Hotel & Spa is putting on what they’re calling “the best dog party of the year.” The entire Dog City Hotel & Spa will be open to the public to tour, showing off the business’ recent renovations. There will also be dog-themed vendors, arts & crafts, a pool party, photo opportunities, temporary dog airbrush tattoos, games and more. The party will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 28: Black-Owned Summer Marketplace

Black MKE is throwing an outdoor marketplace at the Deer District’s Beer Garden with an emphasis on black-owned businesses. The market will feature food trucks, arts & crafts, fashion and more. DJ Doc B will provide tunes, and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Deer District’s Beer Garden is located at 1133 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.