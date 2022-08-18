Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

August 18-21: A la Carte at the Zoo

Visit the Milwaukee County Zoo for a weekend full of live music and local eats during the 2022 A la Carte at the Zoo event. Food vendors will be set up throughout the zoo, featuring favorites such as Meat on the Street, Saz’s, A La Crepes and more. Each day will feature a performance from a different band, including Chicago’s The Plain White T’s. The event will also feature plenty of family-friendly events, such as the North Shore Bank Safari Train. The event will run Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

The world’s largest celebration of Irish culture returns this year, showcasing over 100 acts across 16 stages. Catch a Scottish rock performance featuring We Banjo 3 and Skerryvore on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. , and grab a bite to eat from over 35 food locations, with plenty of Shepherd’s Pie, corned beef and cabbage to go around. There are plenty of learning opportunities for the whole family offered at spots like the Cultural Pavilion, Literary Corner and Hedge School. For a full rundown of what to expect, click here.

August 19-21: Lilliput Records Grand Opening

After the passing of The Exclusive Company’s founder James Giombetti, the local record store chain has shut down all of its locations. Now, Lilliput Records, a new record shop that has taken over The Exclusive Company’s previous East Side location at 1669 N. Farwell Ave., is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. The grand opening event will feature discounts, raffles, beer and in-store performances with Blue Unit, Cabin Essence and Holy Pinto. Lilliput Records will be open Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more about Lilliput Records here.

August 19: Music on the Beerline

Music on the Beerline, hosted by Riverworks Development Corporation, continues its summer-time monthly event series with performances by Roxie Bean and Love, Peace & Soul. The free outdoor event features live music on the Beerline Plaza performance stage located at 3350 N. Holton St. and includes food trucks, local vendors and family-friendly activities. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 19: Float Fest

Milwaukee’s first flotation therapy and sensory deprivation business, Float Milwaukee, is throwing an outdoor party called Float Fest. The 200 block of Freshwater Way will be closed off, and there will be live entertainment and food and beverage vendors. Solo cellist Tieg Gielow and electronic duo Immortal Girlfriend will take the stage. Other performers will put on a display of fire breathing, juggling and acrobatics. The event is free to attend.

August 20: Brady Street Art Walk

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Brady Street will be filled with artists doing what they do best. Some artists will also have artworks for sale, and Liliput Records will have a pop-up set up to coincide with its grand opening event. A kid’s art area will be set up on E. Brady St. and N. Franklin Pl. The event is free to attend.

August 20: Bloody Mary Festival

Who says Bloody Mary’s are for brunch time only? Sample some of the best vodka-infused tomato drinks that Wisconsin has to offer at The Bloody Mary Festival. Restaurants and bars will compete for the title of Best Bloody. Participants include the Crafty Cow, Eldr + Rime and Bourbon Street Pub and Grill. The event will also feature food tasting, temporary tattoos and photo opportunities. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.