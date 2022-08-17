Downtown Dining Week Returns

More than 25 downtown restaurants offering specials Sept. 8 to 15.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Downtown Dining Week is set to return for its 17th installment. More than 25 restaurants will participate in the event, scheduled for early September.

The event will run Sept. 8 to 15, featuring multi-course menus for $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner, said a press release from the organizers. Milwaukee Downtown BID#21 coordinates the event.

“From steak and seafood to BBQ and global cuisine, there’s something for every palate on this year’s list of Downtown Dining Week participants,” said, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 in a press release. “Come fall, we look forward to showcasing downtown Milwaukee’s unparalleled dining scene to new and returning guests.”

The 28-restaurant lineup includes ARIA, Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Brunch, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen & Bar, Flourchild, The Knick, Lowcountry, Mader’s Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, SportClub, Stella Van Buren, Third Coast Provisions, Third Street Tavern, Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery, Uncle Buck’s, Vagabond,Ward’s House of Prime, and Who’s on Third.

Along with the wide variety of eateries, the event will feature giveaways and discounts to incentivize participation.

Participants who complete a Downtown Dining Week survey by Monday, Sept. 19 will be entered to win $350 in dining certificates, said a press release for the event. Four winners will be drawn at random from the pool of entrants.

Select parking structures and lots operated by Interstate Parking will offer a coupon code for Downtown Dining week patrons to redeem discounted parking. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted at www.downtowndiningmke.com

Another dining event, Southside Dining Week, is scheduled for the following week, Sept. 17 to 24.

Menus of participating restaurants will be available on the Downtown Dining Week Website. Reservations are strongly recommended where accepted.