Downtown Dining Week Returns
More than 25 downtown restaurants offering specials Sept. 8 to 15.
Downtown Dining Week is set to return for its 17th installment. More than 25 restaurants will participate in the event, scheduled for early September.
The event will run Sept. 8 to 15, featuring multi-course menus for $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner, said a press release from the organizers. Milwaukee Downtown BID#21 coordinates the event.
The 28-restaurant lineup includes ARIA, Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Brunch, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen & Bar, Flourchild, The Knick, Lowcountry, Mader’s Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, SportClub, Stella Van Buren, Third Coast Provisions, Third Street Tavern, Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery, Uncle Buck’s, Vagabond,Ward’s House of Prime, and Who’s on Third.
Along with the wide variety of eateries, the event will feature giveaways and discounts to incentivize participation.
Participants who complete a Downtown Dining Week survey by Monday, Sept. 19 will be entered to win $350 in dining certificates, said a press release for the event. Four winners will be drawn at random from the pool of entrants.
Another dining event, Southside Dining Week, is scheduled for the following week, Sept. 17 to 24.
Menus of participating restaurants will be available on the Downtown Dining Week Website. Reservations are strongly recommended where accepted.
