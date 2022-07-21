Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If the window pane rattling noise of fighter jets overhead hasn’t yet tipped you off, then you should know that the MKE Air & Water show is back after a two-year hiatus! Catch the Blue Angels and other members of the Armed Forces demonstrating their aerial skills over the lakefront. If you and your dog are looking for something to do this weekend, the first ever Bark After Dark event will feature dog-friendly vendors, live music, food and beer at Konkel Park. And Gallery Night returns as participating restaurants and shops around the city will feature art for sale.

July 22: Pizza Pop-Up in the Park

Pizza and ice cream outdoors – what more could you ask for? Flour Girl & Flame and Everyone’s Ice Cream are collaborating on a pop-up that will take place at Railroad Park located at 8125 W. National Ave. The party will feature live music from the Tori Yocum Trio, as well as a bouncy house and other activities. The event will feature pizza and ice cream specials from both vendors, and will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WMSE is once again taking over the Times Cinema to screen a cult classic film. This time it’s Terry Gilliam‘s 1985 black comedy Brazil, starring Robert De Niro and Jonathan Pryce. Tickets to the event are $11, and the film will start at 7:30 p.m.

July 22: Bark After Dark

The first ever Bark After Dark event inviting all dogs (and their owners) to a night of fun at Konkel Park. The event will feature pet-related vendors, live music by Doghouse Charlie, food vendors, a pop-up beer garden and a “Midnight” Trail Walk (starting at the reasonable hour of 9 p.m.). The event is free except for the trail walk, which runs $25 per human/dog pairing if you register ahead of time or $30 day of. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 23: Faklandia Brewing’s Second Anniversary

Faklandia Brewing, the brewery that combines beer with fantasy role playing, is celebrating its second birthday with an all-day party. The celebration will feature live music all day, discounts on merchandise, beer and food specials and 20% off board games. The event will also feature karaoke and raffles, and a “citizen of the year” will be crowned. Faklandia Brewing’s Anniversary Party will run from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. The brewery is located at 3807 S. Packard Ave. in St Francis.

July 23: Food Truck Fest

OnMilwaukee is throwing its 2022 edition of its Food Truck Fest, which will feature over 20 food trucks offering a diverse lineup of cuisines. The festival will take place at the Henry Maier Festival Park Mid Gate, located at 200 N. Harbor Dr. Participating food trucks will include Meat on the Street, Twisted Plants, Taco Barrio and more. General Admission to the event is $5, and VIP tickets are $15. VIP access includes a free drink and admission to the event an hour earlier. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and then 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner. Click here for more info.

One of Milwaukee’s biggest gallery-hopping events is back, featuring two days of original artwork, restaurants and boutique shopping. Explore numerous galleries throughout several Milwaukee neighborhoods, including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown. Some highlights include the David Barnett Gallery’s “Quality of Line” exhibit, which demonstrates the different ways three twentieth-century artists imagine the human figure., and “What Lies Beneath” at the Brian Breider Gallery, which showcases several artists’ interpretations of the underworld. Various restaurants around Milwaukee will have art for sale as well. For an interactive map that includes participating restaurants and galleries, click here.

July 23-24: MKE Air & Water Show

The MKE Air & Water Show is celebrating its 11th year of terrifying everyone in the city who forgot that the Air & Water Show happens every year. After a two-year hiatus, the show marks the return of the Blue Angels aerial acrobatics performance. The family-friendly event is a celebration of America’s Armed Forces and Veterans, and will take place rain or shine. For scheduling information and to purchase tickets, click here.