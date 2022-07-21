Andiamo Brings Coffee, Convenience to East Town
New cafe next to Lupi & Iris brings back convenience of the former grocery store.
When choosing a name for his cafe, Adam Siegel wanted something that would evoke the electric jolt of a perfect espresso. Andiamo, Italian for “let’s go” seemed like the perfect fit.
The cafe opened just over a month ago next to its sister restaurant, Lupi & Iris. Siegel, a James Beard award-winning chef and Michael DeMichele own and operate both establishments.
Siegel and DeMichele gutted the 10,500 square-foot space in preparation for a kitchen buildout and 290-seat dining room. The building owners, Northwestern Mutual, had just one request: bring back the coffee kiosk from the old grocery store.
“It was something that I was excited to be a part of,” Siegel said, “I’ve never operated a coffee shop before like this, so I took it as a bit of a challenge.”
Andiamo offers a full range of Stone Creek coffee and espresso drinks, Rishi tea, Italian soda, lemonade and a selection of morning pastries from Matilda bakehouse and Cranky Al’s doughnuts.
A leftover cooler from the grocery store is stocked with frozen pizzas, ice cream, milk, orange juice and eggs as a convenience for building residents or passersby needing to pick up some staples. The cafe also holds a retail liquor license.
The cafe currently offers a limited selection of grab and go meals and snacks, but Siegel said he has plans to add a wider selection of pre-packaged meals in microwaveable containers from the Lupi & Iris kitchen.
Andiamo is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The cafe also opens on select Sundays during special events downtown.
