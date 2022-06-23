Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s officially summer, and the Big Gig is now upon us. This weekend marks the first of three weekends of Summerfest – featuring big performances by Jason Aldean, Lil Wayne, Steve Miller Band and more. It’s been extremely hot this past week, so if you’re looking to cool off and support a positive message, take off all of your clothes and join the World Naked Bike. If you’re interested in cycling but would rather be a spectator, check out the Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland road bike race, which is taking place throughout a number of southeastern Wisconsin communities.

The Big Gig kicks off this weekend as Summerfest once again tries the weekend-only format that the festival debuted last year. Festival highlights this weekend include Jason Aldean and Modest Mouse on Thursday, Steve Miller Band and Violent Femmes on Friday and Lil Wayne and Wu-Tang Clan on Saturday. There are also a number of ways to get a discounted admission this weekend. On June 24, those who arrive between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will be admitted for free courtesy of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria as part of the Lou Malnati’s Children’s Fest Day. On Saturday, the first 1500 patrons who arrive between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Mid Gate and donate new deodorant, feminine hygiene products and/or socks with a total minimum of $10 will receive free admission. For a complete lineup list, click here.

June 24-26: Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland

Kwik Trip’s Tour of American’s Dairyland pits road bicyclists against each other in an 11-day series of races through communities in Southeast Wisconsin. This weekend marks the tail end of the race, with Friday’s race taking place in Shorewood and starting and ending at N. Oakland Ave. and E. Lake Bluff Blvd. Saturday’s race will take place on the East Side on Downer Ave., starting and finishing at E. Belleview Pl. And N. Downer Ave. Sunday’s race will take place in Wauwatosa, where racers will zip through Tosa Village and start and finish at W. State St. And N. Wauwatosa Ave. Click here for more information on individual races.

June 24: Slava Accord Ukraine Fundraising Festival

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is hosting a peace-related music festival fundraiser aimed at contributing medical supplies and communication devices to Ukraine during the war. The festival will feature a diverse cast of local performers, including Bug Moment, So Zuppy, West Nile Crows and more. The event will also feature local vendors selling merchandise specifically designed for the event. Admission to the festival is $5, it will be held at the company’s Walker’s Point location, 224 W. Bruce St., and it will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 11:45 p.m.

June 24-26: Greek Fest 2022

Greek Fest is returning to its regular formatting at the Wisconsin State Fair Park after a two-year break. The festival is a celebration of all things Greek — delicious gyros and Greek desserts, games, rides, Greek music and dancers and a Greek marketplace are just a few things you can experience. This year’s festival will feature a Whole Greek Chicken Drive Thru, available all three days. The event will also feature performances by Vintage Groove, The First Wave, Six Pack Sammy and more. Admission to Greek Fest is free.

June 25: World Naked Bike Ride

There’s a sure-fire way to beat this heat – and that’s taking off all of your clothes. Milwaukee will be celebrating the World Naked Bike Ride, a 15-mile bike ride in support of body positivity, energy conservation and bicycle rights. The race will be preceded by body painting and yoga at Enlightened Brewing Company, with the race itself starting at 4 p.m. The race is free to participate in, and no registration is required. For more information, click here.

The Shepherd Express is hosting its fifth annual Margarita Fest at the Beer Garden located in the Deer District. The festival will see Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers battling for the title of best in town as attendees sip on and vote for their favorite tequila cocktails. A lineup of some of the city’s best taco food trucks will also be on deck. General admission tickets to the event

June 26-27: Shakespeare in the Park

Optimist Theatre is bringing a beloved Shakespeare to ten different outdoor areas in the Milwaukee area. This weekend, the theater will perform Twelfth Night or What SHE Will at Humboldt Park and Sherman Park. Optimist Theatre will perform at Humboldt Park on June 26, with the show starting at 4 p.m. The theater will perform at Sherman Park the following day, with the show starting at 4 p.m. All performances are free to attend. For more information, click here.