Milwaukee’s festival season is in full swing! With Greek Fest, Polish Fest, Summer Soulstice and Lakefront Festival of Arts all happening this weekend, there’s a high chance you’ll find yourself at a festival one way or the other. Support a good cause at Pet Walk MKE or experience artwork coming to life at the Brady Street Art Walk.

June 13-15: Polish Fest

America’s largest Polish festival returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park. Running throughout the weekend, Polish Fest will be jam-packed with live music and dance, traditional Polish food and drink, cultural exhibits and workshops and more. The fest will feature plenty of family-friendly activities and shows, such as the Little Miss Polish Pageant, and guests can take home a souvenir from the Sukiennice Marketplace. Polish Fest will run from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. On Friday, tickets are $5 from noon to 5 p.m. and then $10 after 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 on Saturday and $10 on Sunday. Children ages 15 and under will be admitted for free with an adult. For more information, visit the Polish Fest website.

June 13-15: Greek Fest

Milwaukee’s longest-running Greek festival (six decades and counting) will once again take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the festival will be packed with authentic Greek cuisine and will host plenty of ways to experience Greek culture. Indulge in lamb dinners and Greek salads, or try to win a trip to Greece in one of the fest’s raffles. If you’re strapped for time, there’s always the Greek Fest drive-thru, which features an expanded menu this time around. Greek Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

June 13-15: Lakefront Festival of Art

Also celebrating its 60th anniversary is Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lakefront Festival of the Art, an event that brings together artists of all calibers in one festival. This year, the festival is bigger than ever and will feature 30 additional artist booths. Enjoy live music and food on site, and stop by the wine and beer gardens for a beverage. Lakefront Festival of Art will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the festival includes admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum, so be sure to swing by the museum as well!

June 14: Summer Soulstice

Milwaukee’s official celebration of the summer solstice is here! Over 25 of the best artists Milwaukee has to offer will perform in six different locations. Check out headliners like Collections of Colonies of Bees and NileXNile and swing by Black Cat Alley for a full day of DJ sets. Summer Soulstice is free to attend and will run from noon to midnight. For more information, including a full lineup and a map of the festival, visit the Summer Soulstice website.

June 14: Pet Walk MKE

Support the Wisconsin Humane Society by joining other dog owners for a fun walk/run and festival. The festival is open to everyone, and all dogs and owners are welcome to sign up for the run/walk. The festival also features competitions, live music, food and more. All proceeds from the event are donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Registration for the walk/run starts at 8 a.m. at Veterans Park.

June 14: Brady Street Art Walk

From noon to 4 p.m., Brady Street will be filled with artists selling and creating their work. Catch live painting, sculpting, knitting and more, and enjoy the plethora of restaurants and bars that will be open for business during the event. Brady Street Art Walk is free to attend.