Happy Pride month! We have a strong start to the month with PrideFest, Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQIA+ event, taking place all weekend long at the Henry Maier Festival Park. Rounding out the weekend is the Milwaukee Pride Parade, and those looking to commemorate a goal, loved one, or special occasion can do so in a unique way at the Water Lantern Festival at Veterans Park.

June 5-7: PrideFest

Milwaukee’s PrideFest, the state’s largest LGBTQIA+ celebration, is returning for its 37th year and is promising an even larger festival this time around. The festival’s schedule is packed full of dancing, live music, drag shows and more. The SKYYLine Main Stage will feature performances by Jay Jurden, Kaleena Zanders and Jordan Sparks, and fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race will recognize contestants from the show on several stages throughout the festival. New to the festival this year is an option for VIP passes, which grant attendees access to a lounge area, free food and beverages and bonus viewing areas. Admission to PrideFest is $20 on Thursday and $30 on Friday and Saturday and the festival will take place at the Maier Festival Park. Weekend passes are available for $65. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the PrideFest website.

June 5-15: ‘Mary Poppins’

The story of Mary Poppins will come to life at Next Act Theatre thanks to the Bombshell Theater Company. Follow Poppins as she teaches the Banks family how to appreciate one another again through magic and adventure. Learn the meaning of the words “Anything can happen if you let it” at this musical suitable for people of all ages. To purchase tickets and for a list of showtimes, visit the Bombshell Theatre Company’s website.

June 5-8: Turtle Fest

Discovery World is celebrating its shelled residents all weekend long with Turtle Fest. Guests can participate in a variety of turtle enrichment presentations and activities, including crafting wearable shells, participating in a scavenger hunt, embarking on a turtle walk and more. Admission to Turtle Fest is $25 for adults, $21 for kids and free for members. Visit the Discovery World website for more information.

June 7: Water Lantern Festival

Lake Michigan will be illuminated by thousands of lanterns thanks to the Water Lantern Festival, an event that not only provides a unique experience for attendees, but also benefits Water.org, an organization that aims to bring safe water to people all over the world. Guests will create a lantern and then write down hopes, dreams, messages to loved ones or whatever their heart desires before sending it off into the lake. Afterwards, staff members collect the lanterns so that there is no leftover debris from the event polluting the park or lake. Admission to the festival, which is taking place at Veterans Park, is $57.99 or considerably less if you pre-purchase tickets on the Water Lantern Festival website.

June 7: Brewtown Rumble

At Brewtown Rumble, you and your bike are part of the show. Dust off that vintage motorcycle and head over to Davidson Park for a ride-in vintage motorcycle show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All makes, models and riders are welcome. The show will be filled with vendors and information booths and food will be provided by Chik ‘N’ Dip, Fork N Fry, The Corn Man and more. There will also be live music courtesy of DJ Paul H. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Brewtown Rumble website.

June 8: Milwaukee Pride Parade

The Milwaukee Pride Parade is celebrating its 21st anniversary with the theme “Remember, Resist, Rejoice.” The mile-long parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of S. 2nd St. and W. Scott St. and will travel north along S. 2nd St. to W. Seeboth St. Visit the Milwaukee Pride Parade website for a map of the parade’s route.