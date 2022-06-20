Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From movie tickets to fresh-fruit popsicles.

Popular popsicle purveyor Pete’s Pops has set up shop in the Fox Bay Cinema’s box office on E. Silver Spring Dr. — which has been vacant since the theater closed in the fall of 2020. In an Instagram post, Pete’s Pops stated that its “favorite thing is to find under utilized, over looked, and surprising places to put a pop shop.” The post adds that it hopes that, while the theater is closed for now, the popsicle shop will draw attention to the “old school movie theater” and help bring it back to life in the future. The popsicle stand’s official hours of operation have yet to be announced.

Kompali Tacos Opens At 3rd Street Market Hall

Kompali Taqueria has opened a second location at the 3rd Street Market Hall located at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Downtown. The new location, named Kompali Tacos y Tortas, serves tacos, Mexican tortas, Mexican sides and an assortment of beverages. Sophie Bolich reports:

The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the owners’ cultural backgrounds: Soriano from Peru and Villar from Mexico. The name Kompali also has roots in Mexico and South America. It roughly translates to “friend” in Nahuatl, an indigenous language spoken mainly in central Mexico and South America. The menu includes tacos, Mexican tortas, esquite (street corn), pork beans and churros, as well as a selection of drinks including aguas frescas, horchata and jamaica. Vegetarian options include soy chorizo and fried avocado tacos. Kompali is located on the western side of the food hall, kitty-corner to the 3rd St. Market Bar. It is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fusion Poke Planned for Third Ward

A rapidly growing Asian fusion restaurant chain is planning its third location. Fusion Poke, which opened its first Milwaukee location on 1813 E. Kenilworth Pl. and then added a location at 1433 N. Jefferson St., now plans to bring a third location to the Third Ward (it would have been the fourth but its location in Illinois closed two months ago). The new Fusion Poke would reside at 329 N. Broadway, and would be the latest addition to the Broadway market Lofts, a collection of storefronts with residential spaces above them. Bolich reports:

Fusion Poke announced, via Facebook, that the new location is “coming soon,” but the city’s online licensing system doesn’t show any new applications at this time. A look through the window shows that the space is currently under construction. Because of that, details on a future opening date are still uncertain, said owner Andy Zheng in a brief interview. Zheng opened Fusion’s other Milwaukee locations in 2018 and 2021.

Happy Days-Themed Bar For Sherman Park

Sherman Phoenix could soon be getting its first purveyor of alcoholic beverages. Happy Days Day Bar, as the name suggests, is a reference to the old Milwaukee-centered TV sitcom, and will only be open during the day. Bolich reports: