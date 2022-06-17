Sophie Bolich

Fusion Poke Planning Third Ward Location

Fusion Poke will open its third location on N. Broadway.

Site of future Fusion Poke location at 329 N. Broadway St.. Photo by Sophie Bolich

The owner of Fusion Poke plans to open a new restaurant at 329 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward.

The fast-casual chain is proving to be fast-growing, opening its first, second and upcoming third restaurants all within a four-year span.

Fusion Poke announced, via Facebook, that the new location is “coming soon,” but the city’s online licensing system doesn’t show any new applications at this time.  A look through the window shows that the space is currently under construction. Because of that, details on a future opening date are still uncertain, said owner Andy Zheng in a brief interview. Zheng opened Fusion’s other Milwaukee locations in 2018 and 2021. A third restaurant is located in Illinois.

The restaurant’s other locations serve a variety of signature and build-your-own poke bowls, ramen, sushi, Korean-style wings and smoothies at its two other locations in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood.

The Hawaiian-inspired restaurant will be the latest addition to the Broadway Market Lofts, a window shopper-friendly collection of storefronts with apartments on the upper floors. Other commercial tenants in the building include Francesca’s, a clothing store, and IVme, a medical spa. The ground floor of the three-story building underwent renovations in 2016 and has been on the market since 2017. An earlier listing flyer from Transwestern indicates that the Fusion space is 2,454 square feet.

