Fusion Poke Planning Third Ward Location
Fusion Poke will open its third location on N. Broadway.
The owner of Fusion Poke plans to open a new restaurant at 329 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward.
The fast-casual chain is proving to be fast-growing, opening its first, second and upcoming third restaurants all within a four-year span.
The restaurant’s other locations serve a variety of signature and build-your-own poke bowls, ramen, sushi, Korean-style wings and smoothies at its two other locations in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood.
The Hawaiian-inspired restaurant will be the latest addition to the Broadway Market Lofts, a window shopper-friendly collection of storefronts with apartments on the upper floors. Other commercial tenants in the building include Francesca’s, a clothing store, and IVme, a medical spa. The ground floor of the three-story building underwent renovations in 2016 and has been on the market since 2017. An earlier listing flyer from Transwestern indicates that the Fusion space is 2,454 square feet.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.