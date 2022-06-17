Fusion Poke Planning Third Ward Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The owner of Fusion Poke plans to open a new restaurant at 329 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward.

The fast-casual chain is proving to be fast-growing, opening its first, second and upcoming third restaurants all within a four-year span.

Fusion Poke announced, via Facebook, that the new location is “coming soon,” but the city’s online licensing system doesn’t show any new applications at this time. A look through the window shows that the space is currently under construction. Because of that, details on a future opening date are still uncertain, said ownerin a brief interview. Zheng opened Fusion’s other Milwaukee locations in 2018 and 2021. A third restaurant is located in Illinois.

The restaurant’s other locations serve a variety of signature and build-your-own poke bowls, ramen, sushi, Korean-style wings and smoothies at its two other locations in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood.

The Hawaiian-inspired restaurant will be the latest addition to the Broadway Market Lofts, a window shopper-friendly collection of storefronts with apartments on the upper floors. Other commercial tenants in the building include Francesca’s, a clothing store, and IVme, a medical spa. The ground floor of the three-story building underwent renovations in 2016 and has been on the market since 2017. An earlier listing flyer from Transwestern indicates that the Fusion space is 2,454 square feet.