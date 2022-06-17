Happy Days-Themed Bar Planned For Sherman Phoenix

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Patrons of Sherman Phoenix can get a tattoo, a haircut or an order of buffalo wings, but not an alcoholic beverage. A new bar would change that.

Happy Days Day Bar would be the newest business, and the first to focus on alcohol sales, at the Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The bar would be on the second floor of the building overlooking the food vendors. Vibez Creative Arts Space previously occupied the loft space, but was ostensibly focused on art classes and events, not alcohol sales. It is now located in Greendale.

The new business’s name is a nod to the Milwaukee-centered sitcom, and also represents the bar’s daytime hours and positive vibe, said owner

Green, a Milwaukee native, said she was inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit at Sherman Phoenix and wondered how she could become “part of something so spectacular.”

Other businesses in the space already offer a variety of non-alcoholic drinks including coffee, tea and fresh-pressed juice, so Green thought a bar would be the perfect addition.

“The idea is to bring people together in a positive space,” said Green, who is also a massage therapist. “A smile is part of the uniform here.”

Happy Days will serve all of the basics, plus a selection of themed cocktails. The signature drink would be a martini with the olive garnish representing the eye of a phoenix.

A liquor license request is pending before the Common Council.

The entrepreneurial hub Sherman Phoenix opened in 2018 and currently houses 28 small businesses. It is located in a former BMO Harris Bank in the Sherman Park neighborhood.

Sherman Phoenix also offers classes and networking opportunities for business owners and hosts community events.