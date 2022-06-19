The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Waukesha Schools Face Exodus of Teachers?
Advocacy group cites 93% increase in resignations. School district disputes this.
Jun 12th, 2022 by Terry Falk
2. MKE County: Coggs Building Could Be Razed
New analysis finds razing and then constructing new building the most feasible redevelopment option.
Jun 14th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
3. Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee’s Third Tallest Building Could Be Redeveloped
Plus: Recapping 10 other real estate stories of the week.
Jun 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Apartment Building, Rebuilt Parish Hall For St. Mark’s
East Side development near Downer Ave. adds housing, targeted at saving church.
Jun 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. MKE County: Domes Project Returns to Reality
$66 million plan to fix domes, redevelop Mitchell Park is shot down, leaving the facility’s future a question mark.
Jun 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
6. Body of Drowned Boy, Aged 10, Found
Authorities still searching for 2 men who tried to save child swept away in rainstorm’s high waters.
Jun 14th, 2022 by Rob Mentzer
7. Pabst Theater Group to Buy Villa Filomena
The group, which operates five other venues in Milwaukee, aims to create a private event venue in a historic mansion
Jun 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
8. Bar Exam: Thurman’s Is Back From The Dead
Closed for more than two years, the baseball/Grateful Dead-themed bar off Brady Street returns.
Jun 15th, 2022 by Michael Horne
9. Judge Blomme Gets 9-Year Sentence For Child Pornography
Elected in 2020, arrested in March. Actions called ‘the worst of the worst’ at sentencing.
Dec 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Transportation: Open Meetings For Scaled-Down Stadium Interchange
WisDOT meetings Tuesday, Wednesday for public comments on diverging-diamond design.
Jun 13th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
3. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced
Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added
May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
5. Statement on Wilson Park Creek incident
Alderman Scott Spiker and Common Council President José G. Pérez June 14, 2022
Jun 14th, 2022 by Ald. Scott Spiker
7. Gov. Evers Grants 56 Pardons, Brings Total Pardons Granted to 554
Jun 10th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. MKE Mobile Parklet touches down on Villard Avenue
Milwaukee Announcement Event Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 3:30-4:00pm
Jun 13th, 2022 by Wisconsin Bike Fed
10. Wisconsin Bike Fed Releases Wisconsin Bikeways Report
Jun 10th, 2022 by Wisconsin Bike Fed
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 12th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 5th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 29th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee