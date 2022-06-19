Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jun 19th, 2022 07:00 am

1. Waukesha Schools Face Exodus of Teachers?

Advocacy group cites 93% increase in resignations. School district disputes this.

Jun 12th, 2022 by Terry Falk

2. MKE County: Coggs Building Could Be Razed

New analysis finds razing and then constructing new building the most feasible redevelopment option.

Jun 14th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

3. Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee’s Third Tallest Building Could Be Redeveloped

Plus: Recapping 10 other real estate stories of the week.

Jun 12th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Apartment Building, Rebuilt Parish Hall For St. Mark’s

East Side development near Downer Ave. adds housing, targeted at saving church.

Jun 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

5. MKE County: Domes Project Returns to Reality

$66 million plan to fix domes, redevelop Mitchell Park is shot down, leaving the facility’s future a question mark.

Jun 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

6. Body of Drowned Boy, Aged 10, Found

Authorities still searching for 2 men who tried to save child swept away in rainstorm’s high waters.

Jun 14th, 2022 by Rob Mentzer

7. Pabst Theater Group to Buy Villa Filomena

The group, which operates five other venues in Milwaukee, aims to create a private event venue in a historic mansion

Jun 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

8. Bar Exam: Thurman’s Is Back From The Dead

Closed for more than two years, the baseball/Grateful Dead-themed bar off Brady Street returns.

Jun 15th, 2022 by Michael Horne

9. Judge Blomme Gets 9-Year Sentence For Child Pornography

Elected in 2020, arrested in March. Actions called ‘the worst of the worst’ at sentencing.

Dec 24th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

10. Transportation: Open Meetings For Scaled-Down Stadium Interchange

WisDOT meetings Tuesday, Wednesday for public comments on diverging-diamond design.

Jun 13th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

2. Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

 

Mar 3rd, 2022 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

3. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced

Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added

May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

4. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

5. Statement on Wilson Park Creek incident

Alderman Scott Spiker and Common Council President José G. Pérez June 14, 2022

Jun 14th, 2022 by Ald. Scott Spiker

6. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

7. Gov. Evers Grants 56 Pardons, Brings Total Pardons Granted to 554

 

Jun 10th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

8. Chairwoman Nicholson Proposal to Modernize County Board Endorsed by Judiciary Committee

 

Jun 10th, 2022 by County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

9. MKE Mobile Parklet touches down on Villard Avenue

Milwaukee Announcement Event Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 3:30-4:00pm

Jun 13th, 2022 by Wisconsin Bike Fed

10. Wisconsin Bike Fed Releases Wisconsin Bikeways Report

 

Jun 10th, 2022 by Wisconsin Bike Fed

