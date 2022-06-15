Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been.” So reads a chalkboard at the entrance to Thurman’s 15, the Lower East Side bar at 1731 N. Arlington Pl. that reopened on April 20, after being closed for more than two years, since New Year’s Day, 2020.

The cozy single-room tavern took on its incarnation as a Baseball/Grateful Dead bar (Motto: “Buds, Brats, Brews and Baseball”) when former Manhattanite William F. Lennon, Jr. [1940-2017] opened it on St. Patrick’s Day, 1987, the name paying homage to Yankee catcher[1947-1979].

Lennon also owned the adjacent cottage at 1711 N. Pulaski St., known as the “Packers Cottage” thanks to its green and gold paint scheme. After his death, Thurman’s struggled. A stabbing homicide outside the tavern in August, 2016, did little to brighten the mood at the corner of N. Arlington Pl. and N. Pulaski St. COVID and a still-open probate case complicated matters. It was time for a change. The building and business were put up for sale, the future of both in doubt.

A Neighbor to the Rescue

The property came to the attention of Richard John “Dickie” Paul, Jr., a neighborhood resident who has remodeled a number of old buildings in the neighborhood along with his wife Christa Allex Paul, his father Richard, Sr. and brother Tim Paul. They already owned the building to the south, and purchased the business and structure for $250,000 on June 30th, 2021. A related entity bought the Packers Cottage that January for $165,000, amassing a considerable parcel of contiguous ownership for the densely packed neighborhood. (Only Julilly Kohler, the Suminski family and the Bondar family of Wolski’s Tavern, down N. Pulaski St. have comparable holdings.)

Yet even as COVID cases diminished, taverns reopened and the masks came off, Thurman’s 15 remained shuttered. A glimpse through the windows showed much carpentry equipment and other tools and goods of the remodeling trade. However work was slow, and the room looked little changed.

Internal Improvements

Looks can be deceiving. Most of the work underway was hidden from view — it took place behind the bar and in the netherworld below, reached via an inconvenient trap door barely hanging by its hinges. Beneath the sinks, the floor mat covered gaps in the boards below. The cellar, seen only by bartenders, beer distributors and building inspectors, was a disaster. The new owners devoted their time and money to making these hidden improvements prior to reopening. With the exception of the removal of a vestibule, a fair amount of scrubbing, a bit of selective painting, new floors where needed, new cellar access and other minor alterations, including a beer barrel urinal in the men’s room and a more practical stage for musicians, the work was done, and Thurman’s 15 reopened.

Decades of graffiti remained on the walls. The hammered copper-and-brass bar surface glistened again, the tap selection was vastly expanded. One of Milwaukee’s most famous jukeboxes remained on the floor. A mini-shuffleboard game now fronts the window. It can be converted to a serving table for Packers games. On the television, a baseball game was being broadcast. The exhaust fan in the back was humming full blast. Things were back to normal in the Land of the Dead.

The Great Brady Street Bicycle Race June 23rd

Thurman’s 15 offers a front-row seat for the inaugural Great Brady Street Bicycle Race to be held Thursday, June 23rd, from 10:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be the second turn of the race, which will proceed north on N. Pulaski St. before touching E. Kane Pl. briefly before heading south, uphill on N. Humboldt Ave. before heading toward the lake on E. Brady St. to complete the circuit. The streets will be lined with racers, spectators and party-goers.

Fire!

Before the structure was erected, the site served as the woodshed of Frank Billows. At 8:47 p.m. on May 25th, 1883, an alert citizen issued a call from Box 49 alerting the fire department to a conflagration at the shed. It was extinguished with no loss of life or property. That same month there had also been a fire in an ice house on Barclay Street that may, perhaps, have extinguished itself.

The building for Thurman’s 15 has been standing since 1890, then bearing the address of 873 Sobieski Street. A map from 1894 shows many buildings crowded, sometimes four deep, in the immediate area. Numerous tiny structures appear behind the homes and small stores — these were the outhouses, that the poor Polish immigrants were obliged to use. As always, the giant St. Hedwig’s church and its school dominated the landscape. Across the street, where Passeggio is now located, was the Model Steam Laundry. By 1910 the outhouses were gone, in a tribute to municipal sanitation, and the steam laundry was joined by the Lepak Bros. Trunk M’fy and S. H. Heine Brass Foundry.

For more on the history of Thurman’s 15, read Bar Exam: “Thurman’s 15 is Always Dead,” May 8th, 2015.

