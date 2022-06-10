State Street Pizza Pub Opens This Weekend
New restaurant focuses on quick service, sports and craft beer.
Milwaukee’s newest bar and restaurant will open its doors this weekend in one of downtown’s oldest tavern buildings.
State Street Pizza Pub, 322 W. State St., is focused on quick service and personal pizzas.
We tested the claim during a soft opening this week. Turns out, Dehne undersold the speed. Our pizza arrived in just over seven minutes.
The strategy is designed to take advantage of the crowds that attend events at Fiserv Forum, Turner Hall or the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, each of which is only a block away.
While you wait you can watch any of the 16 60-inch televisions, which will show a large rotation of sporting events. The tap beer list is predominantly craft offerings from both local and national breweries.
“It’s a sports bar with a focus on beer,” said Dehne in pitching the original vision.
You can order at a table, the bar or get a quick to-go meal from the door.
Dehne is opening the business with his brother Seth and operating partner James Sanchez.
The partners are very familiar with the nightlife scene in the adjacent Old World Third bar district (now officially renamed N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.) and throughout Downtown. Through the Sydra Group, they own and operate Red, White and Blue (RWB) and Buckhead Saloon. They’re seeking a new home for Nicole’s Third Ward Social, and plan to launch The Lucky Clover Irish Pub later this year.
The Dehnes know the Westown bar well. They opened Upper 90 Sports Pub in the space in 2011 and acquired the building in 2015. But Upper 90 was closed in 2017 in favor of a new partnership, Point Burger Express, which itself closed amidst the pandemic in 2020. They spent the past two years searching for a tenant before deciding to again give it a go themselves.
The decor has been overhauled since Point closed. Gone are the overwhelmingly blue fixtures, replaced by a new, wood bar and a more natural color scheme.
The pizza pub is open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. It opens June 10.
Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.