The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS
Republican U.S. Senator makes yet another false medical claim.
May 4th, 2022 by Henry Redman
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Genke Plans New Bay View Development
Initially listed as 6 duplexes, but plans are changing for 10,320-square-foot site on E. Oklahoma Ave.
May 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Back in the News: Soccer Stadium Will Need Public Subsidy
Developers estimate $160 million cost for development including hotel, apartments and concert venue.
Jun 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
4. Sisu Cafe Opening In Bay View
Coffee house, cafe and bakery with breakfast and lunch items, soups, salads.
Jun 1st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Royal Capital Plans $200 Million ‘Lifestyle Campus’
Cudahy Farms would ultimately have 1,110 units on 51 acres near 91st and Brown Deer.
Jun 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plats and Parcels: DHS Ditching Coggs Center For Northwest Side
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news
May 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Beverage Company Relocating To Walker’s Point
Makers of ZYN are poised to redevelop three-story warehouse.
Jun 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Urban Reads: The Fight Against New Neighbors
All the city news you can use.
May 29th, 2022 by Jeff Wood
9. City Hall: 27-Page Complaint Blasts City Attorney
Tearman Spencer and top deputies face new complaints of misusing public funds, kickbacks and more.
Jun 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Back in the News: The NRA Loves Ron Johnson
Wisconsin U.S. Senator has gotten $1.3 million in donations, just behind Mitch McConnell.
May 30th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.
June 3, 2022
Jun 3rd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
3. UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.
June 4, 2022
Jun 4th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
5. Gov. Evers Announces $22 Million Investment to Expand Programs, Fund Emergency Response Initiatives
Investments will support fire station construction and expansion projects, testing sites and EMS projects
May 31st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Rep. Bowen Statement on John Doe Charging Decision Against Joseph Mensah
Judge Yamahiro Decision A Win for Justice; Highlights Need for Meaningful Reform We’ve Championed.
Jul 28th, 2021 by State Rep. David Bowen
7. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced
Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added
May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
8. VISIT Milwaukee Launches City of Festivals Campaign
May 27th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee
10. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update
May 27th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
