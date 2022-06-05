Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Jun 5th, 2022

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

1. Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

Republican U.S. Senator makes yet another false medical claim.

May 4th, 2022 by Henry Redman

Eyes on Milwaukee: Genke Plans New Bay View Development

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Genke Plans New Bay View Development

Initially listed as 6 duplexes, but plans are changing for 10,320-square-foot site on E. Oklahoma Ave.

May 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Soccer Stadium Will Need Public Subsidy

3. Back in the News: Soccer Stadium Will Need Public Subsidy

Developers estimate $160 million cost for development including hotel, apartments and concert venue.

Jun 1st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Sisu Cafe Opening In Bay View

4. Sisu Cafe Opening In Bay View

Coffee house, cafe and bakery with breakfast and lunch items, soups, salads.

Jun 1st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Royal Capital Plans $200 Million ‘Lifestyle Campus’

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Royal Capital Plans $200 Million ‘Lifestyle Campus’

Cudahy Farms would ultimately have 1,110 units on 51 acres near 91st and Brown Deer.

Jun 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: DHS Ditching Coggs Center For Northwest Side

6. Plats and Parcels: DHS Ditching Coggs Center For Northwest Side

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news

May 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Beverage Company Relocating To Walker’s Point

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Beverage Company Relocating To Walker’s Point

Makers of ZYN are poised to redevelop three-story warehouse.

Jun 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Urban Reads: The Fight Against New Neighbors

8. Urban Reads: The Fight Against New Neighbors

All the city news you can use.

May 29th, 2022 by Jeff Wood

City Hall: 27-Page Complaint Blasts City Attorney

9. City Hall: 27-Page Complaint Blasts City Attorney

Tearman Spencer and top deputies face new complaints of misusing public funds, kickbacks and more.

Jun 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: The NRA Loves Ron Johnson

10. Back in the News: The NRA Loves Ron Johnson

Wisconsin U.S. Senator has gotten $1.3 million in donations, just behind Mitch McConnell.

May 30th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

2. Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

June 3, 2022

Jun 3rd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

3. UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

June 4, 2022

Jun 4th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Gov. Evers Appoints Lisa McDougal to the Richland County Circuit Court

4. Gov. Evers Appoints Lisa McDougal to the Richland County Circuit Court

 

Jun 2nd, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Announces $22 Million Investment to Expand Programs, Fund Emergency Response Initiatives

5. Gov. Evers Announces $22 Million Investment to Expand Programs, Fund Emergency Response Initiatives

Investments will support fire station construction and expansion projects, testing sites and EMS projects

May 31st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Rep. Bowen Statement on John Doe Charging Decision Against Joseph Mensah

6. Rep. Bowen Statement on John Doe Charging Decision Against Joseph Mensah

Judge Yamahiro Decision A Win for Justice; Highlights Need for Meaningful Reform We’ve Championed.

Jul 28th, 2021 by State Rep. David Bowen

Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced

7. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced

Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added

May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

VISIT Milwaukee Launches City of Festivals Campaign

8. VISIT Milwaukee Launches City of Festivals Campaign

 

May 27th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

10. City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update

 

May 27th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

