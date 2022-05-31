New Nukes? No Thanks
State’s public utilities exploring the use of nuclear energy.
More than 50 years since the last Wisconsin nuclear power reactor began operation, is there new nuclear power in the state’s future?
Two utilities serving Wisconsin customers are exploring that possibility, hoping that new technology and smaller reactors will overcome the problems that have plagued the industry since its inception. It sounds like pie in the sky.
The Wisconsin Technology Council sponsored a luncheon last week, with a panel loaded with two utility executives and a nuclear engineer, but no skeptics or critics. The Tech Council appears to be in the tank for new nuclear plants.
But there are plenty of critics.
“Too late, too expensive, too risky and too uncertain. That, in a nutshell, describes NuScale’s planned small modular reactor (SMR) project, which has been in development since 2001 and will not begin commercial operations before 2029, if ever,” according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Once touted as producing electricity too cheap to meter, nuclear power now has become too expensive to produce. Safety concerns aside, economics are the primary reason almost no new nuclear reactors have begun operating in the U.S. in decades, as other energy sources have become less expensive.
The modular reactors “could be linked together like Legos,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, although each of the “Legos” would be seven stories tall and inside a containment vessel 76 feet tall and 15 feet in diameter.
Then there is the issue of nuclear waste, one the industry likes to ignore or treat as inconsequential. In 1983 Wisconsin enacted a law often incorrectly described as a nuclear plant moratorium. It did not ban new reactors, but required that they make economic sense and that there be a permanent facility to dispose of their nuclear waste. Unable to meet either of those requirements, the state simply repealed the law in 2016.
Nuclear reactors have been generating high level radioactive waste since 1957, with no safe, permanent way to dispose of it and store it anywhere in the world. Instead, it has accumulated at the reactor sites. In Wisconsin, it is stored in dry casks at two closed reactors: the Kewaunee plant on Lake Michigan, and Dairyland’s Genoa plant on the Mississippi River. At Point Beach, the only plant still operating in the state, also on Lake Michigan, some used nuclear fuel rods are stored in dry casks, and others in water, like swimming pools.
Are the dry casks safe, if not for 250,000 years, for the foreseeable future? Nuclear plants of necessity are located on large bodies of water; one at Prairie Island, Minnesota operated by Xcel is in a flood plain. Jeff Bryan, a former nuclear science professor at UW-La Crosse, said in a newspaper interview the effect of the radioactive waste, stored between Highway 35 and the Mississippi, should be minimal on local residents of Genoa. He said someone living a quarter mile from the storage pad will receive a yearly dose of radiation roughly equivalent to eating five bananas. That’s if all goes well, of course.
Finally, there is this classic disclaimer at the end of a NuScale news release, which shows how much uncertainty there is about the firm’s claims and plans:
“This release may contain “forward-looking statements… Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, NuScale’s results may differ materially from its expectations and projections . . .. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.”
In other words, don’t count on anything the nuclear industry tells you. That has always been a good rule of thumb. Buyer beware!
Bill Christofferson is a former journalist and political consultant, and current peace activist, who lives in Milwaukee.
5 thoughts on “Op Ed: New Nukes? No Thanks”
This is a terrible idea, with or without WTC and public utility support.
Oh for pete’s sake, why don’t these energy companies partner with solar and go all in on roof top solar? They could still figure out how to make a profit, after all, that is their main goal!
And flat roof places? Residential apartments and businesses……PERFECT!
While nuclear fission reactors are far from perfect, and they have a lot of history that is interesting to learn about, they are a far better option than coal or natural gas power plants. The rapid increase of global warming and its impact on our planet has necessitated an all-hands-on-deck effort. I agree that wind, hydro, and solar are preferable, but I’m skeptical that those options can reliably provide Wisconsin with 100% of its energy needs. That is why I’m open-minded to nuclear plants as more reliable energy to supplement renewable energy sources like wind and solar when their energy production naturally ebbs and flows.
My favorite perspective on energy source debates is deaths per terawatt-hour
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/death-rates-from-energy-production-per-twh
Nuclear energy is almost 2x more deadly than wind and 3.5x more deadly than solar. That sounds terrible until you realize that coal – Wisconsin’s main source of power – is 350x more deadly than nuclear energy!
I am invested in wind and solar power because I believe they are vital to our future. But until wind generators can withstand Lake Michigan ice flows and/or solar cells become functional on cloudy days, Wisconsin can not rely on them alone for it’s power needs
Gen IV nuclear reactors are still 10 years away but they will be much safer with more manageable waste (half life in hundreds of years, not thousands). It’s naive and irresponsible to dismiss nuclear power outright.
D’nardo
D’nardo – good one! “half life in hundreds of years, not thousands…” 10 years away is a good joke, too. Maybe by then your nuke plant in Georgia will be mothballed before it spins one electron.
it’s moronic to think lots of smaller nuke plants, in and around where people, is not going to have dire consequences, leaving whole regions unlivable – but then only for “hundreds of years, not thousands”