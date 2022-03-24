Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty of events in Milwaukee this weekend to keep you going through this gloomy March weather. If your mouth is already watering at the mention of the WMSE Rockabilly Chili Cookoff, the Riverwest Co-Op is hosting a vegan chili cookoff to determine who will represent the co-op at WMSE’s big event. Celebrate Women’s Month by supporting local women-owned businesses at Bad Moon’s Womxn Makers Market at the Bad Moon Saloon. And if the aforementioned gloomy weather has gotten you down in the dumps, maybe Lakefront Brewery’s Keg Stand Up — now featuring an earlier start time and full food menu — can get you to smile.

March 25-April 3: Realtors Home & Garden Show at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Returning for its 96th edition, the Realtors Home & Garden Show will set up shop at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center, showing off beautiful garden and floral displays. Get ideas for your spring home projects, or chat with industry professionals about any questions you might have. Tickets to the event are $10, and kids ages 12 and under get in for free.

Mid Coast, a concert-fundraiser hybrid, is back with its twelfth edition, featuring performances by Social Cig, Duwayne, Micah Emrich and Maat Mons. This month, the concert will take place at The Cooperage and will raise funds for S.O.C.I.A.L. The show has a $7 cover charge and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For those who can’t make it but would still like to watch and donate, a streaming link can be found here.

March 25-26: FIRST Robotics Wisconsin Regional

Watch as high school students utilize limited resources under strict rules and time constraints to build industrial-sized robots to compete in a themed field game. The event also promotes STEM in the local community. For additional information on event times and ticket pricing, click here.

March 26: The Pre-WMSE Chili Cookoff Vegan Cookoff

What better way to get hyped for the annual WMSE Rockabilly Chilly Cookoff than with more chili? The Riverwest Co-op is putting on a vegan chili cookoff, where the participants fight for a chance to represent the co-op at WMSE’s big event on April 10. Those who attend will get all-you-can-eat access for $5. The event will have health and wellness vendors set up, and The Bluegrass All Atars will provide the soundtrack for the evening. Expect to see creative displays and eccentric costumes as cooks also fight for title of “Best Display/Presentation/Spectacle.” The vegan chili cookoff will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Falcon Bowl.

March 26: The Easter Bunny Comes to Southridge Mall

Spring is here, but Easter is still a little less than a month away. But that’s not stopping the Easter Bunny from making a stop at Southridge Mall for a photo opportunity. This family-friendly event will see the Easter Bunny arrive by train at the mall around 11:45 a.m., with photos starting at 12 p.m. Neil the Real Deal Balloon Twister will be on deck creating Easter and spring-themed balloons, and a craft corner will give kids the chance to get creative. The first to get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny will receive a gift from Southridge Mall as well as exclusive deals promoting spring shopping.

Lakefront Brewery’s popular stand-up comedy event is back! This ticketed event allows guests to watch a series of stand-up comedy routines while enjoying craft beer in Lakefront’s beer hall. The event is now featuring an earlier start time than its previous renditions, and is now offering the brewery’s full food menu as opposed to a limited event menu. That means cheese curds and Riverwest Stein are just an order away while you watch some of the area’s funniest comedians do their thing. Tickets to the event are $15, and can be purchased here.

March 27: Womxn Makers Market at Bad Moon

Bad Moon Saloon, 4035 S. Clement Ave., is celebrating Women’s Month with a market celebrating the femme-identifying creatives of Milwaukee. The event will feature local businesses such as Slow Wave Vintage, Free Pour MKE, Marbage Garbage and more. One dollar of every pint from breweries like Surly, 3 Sheeps Revolution, Rhinegeist and Indeed Brewing will be donated to the Sojourner Truth House. Tots on the Street will be parked out front from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.