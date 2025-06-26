Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The heat wave is over! Now that it’s bearable to be outside, there are plenty of events to check out this weekend in Milwaukee. Summerfest continues into its second weekend, featuring performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Devo, The Killers and more. Watch as cyclists cruise around the East Side at the Downer Classic, and head to Brady Street for the first-ever Brady Street Pride Celebration.

June 26-28: Summerfest Weekend Two

The world’s largest music festival returns for its 57th year, taking place over three weekends instead of its original two-week format. We’re now into the festival’s second weekend, which will feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion, The Killers, Lainey Wilson and more. Be sure to check out artists like Devo, Cake and Offset on the festival’s free stages, and show some love to Milwaukee groups like Ladybird and The Zach Pietrini Band. On Thursday, Summerfest is offering $5 admission and 50% off select beverages. On Friday, all patrons who arrive between noon and 3 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university or who show a valid high school ID will receive one free admission ticket. On Saturday, all active-duty military personnel and veterans, police, fire and EMT arriving between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. with proof of service will be admitted for free. For more information on lineup, ticket pricing and promotions, visit the Summerfest website.

June 28: Downer Classic

Tour of America’s Dairyland comes to Milwaukee’s East Side and will take place on one of the most famous urban criterium courses in the country. Watch as cyclists race down Downer Avenue while enjoying food, beer and family fun throughout the day. The first race will kick off at 10:05 a.m. and the final race will end around 8:15 p.m. All races will start and finish at the intersection of E. Belleview Pl. and N. Downer Ave.

Races take place on every day through Sunday, including in Bay View Thursday evening. For more information, visit the Tour of America’s Dairyland website.

June 28: World Naked Bike Ride

The fifth annual World Naked Bike Ride brings a body positive “protestival” to Milwaukee. The ride is a clothing-optional protest against oil dependence, anti-bike infrastructure, sexualization of bodies and body disempowerment. The ride is roughly 12 to 15 miles long and is free to attend. No registration is required. The ride will start at 4 p.m. at the Harbor Room.

June 29: Brady Street Pride Celebration

Brady Street is closing out Pride Month with its first-ever Brady Street Pride Celebration. From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Brady Street will be filled with live music and vendors. The celebration will feature a main stage and a dance floor at Kompali. Then, head to Nashville North for the Brady Pride Official Afterparty, which will feature a performance by Funk Summit Bass Team starting at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Brady Street website.

June 29: Wisconsin Vintage Fest

Over 80 of the best vintage vendors throughout the Midwest will gather at the Harley-Davidson Museum for Wisconsin Vintage Fest. Retro video games, clothing, furniture and more will all be on display at the museum. Guests can enjoy live music, food, drinks and more while they browse. Wisconsin Vintage Fest is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 29: Superb Market Mini-Mart

The Sugar Maple will host the first-ever Superb Market Mini-Mart, an immersive artist grocery store that will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. All products sold are locally sourced, non-GMO and free range. The Superb Market Mini-Mart is free to attend.