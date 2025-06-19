Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Happy Juneteenth!

Summerfest is upon us and is hosting special Juneteenth events. The Urban Ecology Center is celebrating Summer Solstice Soiree with a fundraiser, and Lakefront Brewery is hosting its first-ever Pride Makers Market. If you’re into cycling, check out the West Allis Cheese Wheel Classic, and if you’re nursing a hangover, swing by The Bloody Mary Festival at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

June 19-21: Summerfest Weekend One

The “world’s largest music festival” returns for its 57th year and is once again taking place over three weekends rather than its original two-week-long format. This year’s festival is kicking off on Juneteenth Day and will feature special acts and events in celebration of the holiday, such as “A Taste of Juneteenth,” a ticketed event that features a lineup of local food vendors. This weekend, catch national acts like Def Leppard, Hozier and Jason Mraz, and be sure to watch local acts like Buffalo Nichols, NilexNile and the Shonn Hinton Experience represent Milwaukee music. On Friday, patrons arriving between noon and 3 p.m. will be admitted for free. On Saturday, the first 1,500 patrons who arrive between noon and 3 p.m. and donate new socks, deodorant and/or oral hygiene items with a total minimum value of $10 will be admitted for free. For more information on the festival’s lineup and schedule, visit the Summerfest website.

June 20: Music on the Beerline

Local musicians and makers will gather at the Beerline Plaza for Music on the Beerline, an event that aims to bring the community together through the arts. This week’s featured performer is DJ GID Money, who will be hosting a dance party. Local food trucks and Amorphic Beer will also be on site, and a variety of vendors will be selling goods. Music on the Beerline is free to attend and will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

June 20: Summer Solstice Soiree

The Urban Ecology Center is hosting its 19th annual Summer Solstice Soiree, a fundraiser and celebration for the center. Guests will learn about the importance of strong roots, enjoy dessert from Wisconsin’s only green caterer Brazen Standard Hospitality and hang out in the center’s new event hall. The event will also feature drinks courtesy of Two Birds Event Group and silent and live auctions that will sell off outdoor gear and more. This is a ticketed event and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Urban Ecology Center’s website.

June 20: West Allis Cheese Wheel Classic

The Tour of America’s Dairyland “Cheese Wheel Classic” is returning to West Allis for the third time. The annual bike race is part of a larger series that brings events to 11 different communities over 11 days, with this race featuring a Becher Street neighborhood route. The race welcomes bikers of all skill levels and will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Tour of America’s Dairyland’s website.

June 21: The Bloody Mary Festival

No other state does Bloody Marys as well as Wisconsin does, and now you can try some of the best the state has to offer all under one roof. The sixth annual Bloody Mary Festival will pit Bloody Mary makers against one another for the honor of winning the people’s choice award. Tickets grant attendees access to all Bloody Mary offerings, temporary tattoos, photo opportunities and more. The Bloody Mary Festival will take place at the Harley-Davidson Museum and will be split into two separate sessions. For more information on ticket pricing and session times, visit the event’s website.

June 22: Pride Makers Market

Lakefront Brewery is putting on its inaugural Pride Makers Market – an inclusive celebration of pride where guests can shop goods from local makers as well as eat cheese curds, drink Lakefront Brewery beer and participate in a variety of activities. The brewery will have special Glitter Rainbow cheese curds for sale and DJ Jean Le Duke will provide live beats. Guests can order food from the brewery as well as from a variety of food trucks such as Cocina Filipina. The market will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to attend. For more information, visit Lakefront Brewery’s website.