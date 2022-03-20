Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 20th, 2022 07:00 am

Plats and Parcels: The ‘Red Castle’ Is For Sale

1. Plats and Parcels: The ‘Red Castle’ Is For Sale

Schuster Mansion at 32nd and Wells listed for $2.2 million. Plus: Recapping the week’s real estate news.

Mar 13th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Board Approves New Tower

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Board Approves New Tower

Design approval for 31-story, 333-unit building with retail space facing river and outdoor patio.

Mar 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Brewing Company Is For Sale

3. Milwaukee Brewing Company Is For Sale

Board puts ever-evolving company up for sale through acquisition specialist.

Mar 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

New Brewery Coming To Third Ward

4. New Brewery Coming To Third Ward

Copper Turtle Brewery will fill old Bavette space on E. Menomonee St.

Mar 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene and Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Will Museum Drop ‘Public’ From Name?

5. MKE County: Will Museum Drop ‘Public’ From Name?

Attorney says maintaining a ‘public museum’ is a financial necessity. Museum officials say ‘public’ in name confuses people.

Mar 14th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Board Okays $45 Million for New Museum

6. MKE County: Board Okays $45 Million for New Museum

With little discussion, a 14-4 vote for $45 million in bonds and likely property tax increase.

Mar 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Walks: Lincoln Village Is a Slice of Polish History

7. Milwaukee Walks: Lincoln Village Is a Slice of Polish History

There’s no neighborhood like it, with a history that goes back to the 19th century.

Mar 13th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Starts Massive Concrete Pour

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Starts Massive Concrete Pour

78 truckloads of concrete for building’s base. Developer exploring direct link to US Bank complex.

Mar 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Brewers Want $100 Million Tax Subsidy?

9. Back in the News: Brewers Want $100 Million Tax Subsidy?

So claims Journal Sentinel. But where exactly did this figure come from?

Mar 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: TCMC Train Poised for 2024 Start

10. Transportation: TCMC Train Poised for 2024 Start

Feds give final approval to $32 million grant to fund second daily Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities train.

Mar 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Promise: I’m Going to Take Away Your Health Care and Raise Your Taxes

1. Ron Johnson’s Campaign Promise: I’m Going to Take Away Your Health Care and Raise Your Taxes

 

Mar 17th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

2. Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

 

Mar 11th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski

Sailing Visionary Nick Hayes Named Program Director at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

3. Sailing Visionary Nick Hayes Named Program Director at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

 

Mar 11th, 2022 by Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)

4. Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)

Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law threatens to become law without federal protections under the WHPA if Roe is overturned

Feb 28th, 2022 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Blasts Congressional Leaders for Plan to Cut an Estimated $225 Million of Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds

5. Gov. Evers Blasts Congressional Leaders for Plan to Cut an Estimated $225 Million of Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Governor urges Congress to reconsider omnibus budget bill provision to rescind COVID-19 relief aid for certain states, including Wisconsin

Mar 9th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement on Ron Johnson Endorsing GOP Plan to Raise Taxes on Half of Americans

6. Statement on Ron Johnson Endorsing GOP Plan to Raise Taxes on Half of Americans

 

Mar 7th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

WILL Adds Associate Counsel Cory Brewer

7. WILL Adds Associate Counsel Cory Brewer

WILL to expand legal services for K-12 education reform

Mar 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

WILL to Cedarburg School District: State Can’t Force Adoption of Critical Race Theory Concepts in Curriculum

9. WILL to Cedarburg School District: State Can’t Force Adoption of Critical Race Theory Concepts in Curriculum

Local activists attempting to force district into curriculum changes

Mar 17th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

MPD Announces the Implementation of ABLE training to All Sworn Members

10. MPD Announces the Implementation of ABLE training to All Sworn Members

 

Mar 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

