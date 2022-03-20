The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plats and Parcels: The ‘Red Castle’ Is For Sale
Schuster Mansion at 32nd and Wells listed for $2.2 million. Plus: Recapping the week’s real estate news.
Mar 13th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Board Approves New Tower
Design approval for 31-story, 333-unit building with retail space facing river and outdoor patio.
Mar 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Milwaukee Brewing Company Is For Sale
Board puts ever-evolving company up for sale through acquisition specialist.
Mar 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. New Brewery Coming To Third Ward
Copper Turtle Brewery will fill old Bavette space on E. Menomonee St.
Mar 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene and Graham Kilmer
5. MKE County: Will Museum Drop ‘Public’ From Name?
Attorney says maintaining a ‘public museum’ is a financial necessity. Museum officials say ‘public’ in name confuses people.
Mar 14th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
6. MKE County: Board Okays $45 Million for New Museum
With little discussion, a 14-4 vote for $45 million in bonds and likely property tax increase.
Mar 15th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
7. Milwaukee Walks: Lincoln Village Is a Slice of Polish History
There’s no neighborhood like it, with a history that goes back to the 19th century.
Mar 13th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Starts Massive Concrete Pour
78 truckloads of concrete for building’s base. Developer exploring direct link to US Bank complex.
Mar 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Back in the News: Brewers Want $100 Million Tax Subsidy?
So claims Journal Sentinel. But where exactly did this figure come from?
Mar 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
10. Transportation: TCMC Train Poised for 2024 Start
Feds give final approval to $32 million grant to fund second daily Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities train.
Mar 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
4. Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)
Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law threatens to become law without federal protections under the WHPA if Roe is overturned
Feb 28th, 2022 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
5. Gov. Evers Blasts Congressional Leaders for Plan to Cut an Estimated $225 Million of Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Governor urges Congress to reconsider omnibus budget bill provision to rescind COVID-19 relief aid for certain states, including Wisconsin
Mar 9th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. WILL Adds Associate Counsel Cory Brewer
WILL to expand legal services for K-12 education reform
Mar 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
9. WILL to Cedarburg School District: State Can’t Force Adoption of Critical Race Theory Concepts in Curriculum
Local activists attempting to force district into curriculum changes
Mar 17th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
