Hookah Bar Planned for Brady Street

Pass Me Da Hookah will sell wine and beer along with hookah.

A new hookah bar is planned for Brady Street.

Pass Me Da Hookah is slated to occupy the space at 1229 E. Brady St. Co-owner Edward Calloway, Jr. told Urban Milwaukee he’s planning for the bar to be a “relaxed setting” with “great customer service” and “a lot of fruity hookahs.”

The new bar will serve wine and beer, no liquor; but its main draw will be hookah. Commonly associated with the Middle East, a hookah is a single or multi-stemmed vessel piece used to heat and smoke flavored tobacco using attached hoses.

Calloway is opening the place with business partner Sarah Richter. He told Urban Milwaukee that while there are some businesses in the Brady Street area offering hookah, his new venture is likely the only one that will make it the main focus of the business.

Another unique offering planned for Pass Me Da Hookah are mimosa and sangria towers. The large drink dispensers would be filled with a beverage of choice and a group can fill cups from a spigot. The towers would align with the hookah, which is also often a shared activity.

Calloway said he grew up not far from Brady Street, and said it seems like a great part of town to open a business. “We like the scenery over there,” he said.

The space Calloway is taking over is no stranger to plumes of smoke. It was previously a vape shop called Mad Over Vape, which also branded itself as Kush Smoke and Tobacco. The space was also occupied by EcoPet, a sustainability-focused pet store, and Uniprice Cleaners in the past decade.

The building is owned by a limited liability company registered to Mary Jane Muth. Her last name is engraved in the facade near the top of the two-story structure.

Calloway said the space is nearly a turn-key operation, as it won’t take much work to turn into a hookah bar.

A liquor license request is pending before the Common Council.