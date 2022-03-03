Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As anyone with seasonal allergies can attest to, it’s starting to feel like spring out there, and this weekend could potentially get up to over 60 degrees — as good of an excuse as any to get out there and check out what’s happening in Milwaukee. There are a number of musicals opening this week, including a Broadway adaptation of Pretty Woman and a biographical Frank Sinatra show. The Shamrock Shuffle is back, and that means meaning downtown and Brady Street will be awash in day-drinkers and green. There will likely be plenty of motorcycles on the roads this weekend, with one of Milwaukee’s favorite motorcycle events, Mama Tried, back at The Rave on Saturday.

March 3-6: ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’

You may have seen the classic 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman, but not like this. Starring the Broadway superstar Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli, Pretty Woman: The Musical is currently on tour, making its way through the United States. The Broadway adaptation will be in Milwaukee with several showings this weekend at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall. For ticket information and showtimes, click here.

The internet hit sensation Postmodern Jukebox is back on the road, ready to bring its unique brand of modern hits with a throwback twist to the masses. For those who are unfamiliar, Postmodern Jukebox has gained worldwide attention by mashing up artists like Taylor Swift and Louis Armstrong, or Guns N’ Roses and Jackie Wilson. The show will take place at the Weil Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets have varying tiers, and start at $35. For more information, click here.

March 4-5: Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

One of Milwaukee’s biggest motorcycle events returns as Mama Tried makes its way to The Rave for a weekend of unique customized bikes. Featuring over 100 motorcycles from builders of all backgrounds, Mama Tried spans multiple levels of the Eagles Ballroom. The event will also feature over 50 craft beers, as well as a pop-up ice bar in The Rave’s Outdoor Beer Garden. Guests will also have the opportunity to shop for motorcycle apparel and even a new tattoo. The event runs from 10 a.m. to midnight both days. Keep an eye out for Mama Tried pre-and-after parties at your favorite Milwaukee bars. Click here for ticket information.

March 4-May 1: ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’

Take a journey through legendary singer Frank Sinatra’s entire career with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra. Starting at Sinatra’s humble beginnings in New York and workings its way to the Rat Pack era and ending with his final performances, My Way will have something for even the most casual of Sinatra fans — the show includes 54 of his tunes, after all. The show will take place at the Stackner Cabaret at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Tickets start at $20. For more information, click here.

Its that time of year again where hordes of folks wearing green shirts invade the downtown bar districts. The Shamrock Shuffle is back for its 13th year, and will have participants celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Water Street, Old World Third Street, Brady Street and in Walker’s Point. Ticket packages for the event, which includes a t-shirt and lanyard, are sold out, but that doesn’t mean that can’t join the shufflers in celebration. The event’s annual Irish Jig Jog 4k will not take place this year.

March 5-April 3: ‘The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors’

The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors makes its return to First Stage after a run cut short in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. The family-friendly story follows Rock, Paper and Scissors — three warriors who hail from lands like Empire of Mom’s Office and Junk Drawer Realm. Undefeated in their own respective careers, they now face each other in a musical showdown. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased by click here.