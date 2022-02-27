The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Murphy’s Law: Why Brewers Stadium Conflict Erupted
Legislature has squeezed the five-county ballpark district, leaving it less flexibility.
Feb 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
2. Plats and Parcels: The Avenue Lands Another Tenant
Plus: Strauss Brands bails on another city. And a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Feb 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Huge River House Expansion Advancing
Council committee supports subsidy to extend riverwalk segment for addition of two-building apartment complex.
Feb 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Delaying Portfolio Because of Market Saturation
Lakefront tower has been reduced in height since 2016 proposal, but firm still believes too much competition exists.
Feb 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Scardina Deli Plans Return To Riverwest
Scardina Specialties, closed in 2021 when its building condemned, would reopen in bigger space on Locust St.
Feb 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
6. Milwaukee Has 9 James Beard Award Semifinalists
Milwaukee restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs among those honored by prestigious awards.
Feb 24th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
7. Transportation: Van Buren Could Receive Protected Bike Lane
City of Milwaukee considering three options.
Feb 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: $1.4 Million Verdict Against Alderman, City
No immediate payment expected for Bauman’s comments in 2007. Case involving controversial housing facility could take several more years to settle.
Feb 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: The Rise of Timothy Ramthun
One-time nobody now a candidate for governor and top demagogue in state Republican Party.
Feb 21st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
10. Dining: Lafayette Place Is a Stunner
Farwell Avenue vegan restaurant proves you can make great food sans cheese and eggs.
Feb 23rd, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Press Releases
1. Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”
Johnson is continuing to take heat from Wisconsinites over his refusal to fight for 1,000 good-paying jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh
Feb 17th, 2022 by American Bridge 21st Century
3. Rep. Bowen Statement on Senseless MPD District 5 Shooting Incident
“I Completely Denounce This Senseless Act of Violence”
Feb 26th, 2022 by State Rep. David Bowen
4. Gov. Evers Signs Senate Bill 229
Feb 21st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
5. Republicans Continue Undermining Our Democratic Principles
Feb 22nd, 2022 by State Sen. Melissa Agard
6. Midwestern Native to Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Weekends
Gabriella Garza to join WISN 12 News team in March
Feb 21st, 2022 by WISN 12
7. Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2022 Award Recipients
Cecelia Gore, of the Brewers Community Foundation, and Froedtert Health are chosen honorees
Feb 14th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation
8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
10. Milwaukee County DHHS is Seeking Input on the Future of its Human Services Facility through the ‘Coggs Center Community Survey’
Residents are encouraged to take the survey and share their ideas for accessing human services
Feb 25th, 2022 by Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services
