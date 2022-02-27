Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 27th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Murphy’s Law: Why Brewers Stadium Conflict Erupted

1. Murphy’s Law: Why Brewers Stadium Conflict Erupted

Legislature has squeezed the five-county ballpark district, leaving it less flexibility.

Feb 22nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: The Avenue Lands Another Tenant

2. Plats and Parcels: The Avenue Lands Another Tenant

Plus: Strauss Brands bails on another city. And a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Feb 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Huge River House Expansion Advancing

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Huge River House Expansion Advancing

Council committee supports subsidy to extend riverwalk segment for addition of two-building apartment complex.

Feb 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Delaying Portfolio Because of Market Saturation

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mandel Delaying Portfolio Because of Market Saturation

Lakefront tower has been reduced in height since 2016 proposal, but firm still believes too much competition exists.

Feb 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Scardina Deli Plans Return To Riverwest

5. Scardina Deli Plans Return To Riverwest

Scardina Specialties, closed in 2021 when its building condemned, would reopen in bigger space on Locust St.

Feb 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Has 9 James Beard Award Semifinalists

6. Milwaukee Has 9 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Milwaukee restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs among those honored by prestigious awards.

Feb 24th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Transportation: Van Buren Could Receive Protected Bike Lane

7. Transportation: Van Buren Could Receive Protected Bike Lane

City of Milwaukee considering three options.

Feb 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: $1.4 Million Verdict Against Alderman, City

8. City Hall: $1.4 Million Verdict Against Alderman, City

No immediate payment expected for Bauman’s comments in 2007. Case involving controversial housing facility could take several more years to settle.

Feb 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Rise of Timothy Ramthun

9. Murphy’s Law: The Rise of Timothy Ramthun

One-time nobody now a candidate for governor and top demagogue in state Republican Party.

Feb 21st, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Lafayette Place Is a Stunner

10. Dining: Lafayette Place Is a Stunner

Farwell Avenue vegan restaurant proves you can make great food sans cheese and eggs.

Feb 23rd, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”

1. Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”

Johnson is continuing to take heat from Wisconsinites over his refusal to fight for 1,000 good-paying jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh

Feb 17th, 2022 by American Bridge 21st Century

Western Wisconsinites Blast Johnson Ahead of GOP Reagan Day Dinner

2. Western Wisconsinites Blast Johnson Ahead of GOP Reagan Day Dinner

 

Feb 18th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Rep. Bowen Statement on Senseless MPD District 5 Shooting Incident

3. Rep. Bowen Statement on Senseless MPD District 5 Shooting Incident

“I Completely Denounce This Senseless Act of Violence”

Feb 26th, 2022 by State Rep. David Bowen

Gov. Evers Signs Senate Bill 229

4. Gov. Evers Signs Senate Bill 229

 

Feb 21st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Republicans Continue Undermining Our Democratic Principles

5. Republicans Continue Undermining Our Democratic Principles

 

Feb 22nd, 2022 by State Sen. Melissa Agard

Midwestern Native to Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Weekends

6. Midwestern Native to Anchor ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Weekends

Gabriella Garza to join WISN 12 News team in March

Feb 21st, 2022 by WISN 12

Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2022 Award Recipients

7. Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2022 Award Recipients

Cecelia Gore, of the Brewers Community Foundation, and Froedtert Health are chosen honorees

Feb 14th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

8. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Announces More Than $20 Million Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant for Madison and Dane County

9. Gov. Evers Announces More Than $20 Million Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant for Madison and Dane County

 

Feb 24th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee County DHHS is Seeking Input on the Future of its Human Services Facility through the ‘Coggs Center Community Survey’

10. Milwaukee County DHHS is Seeking Input on the Future of its Human Services Facility through the ‘Coggs Center Community Survey’

Residents are encouraged to take the survey and share their ideas for accessing human services

Feb 25th, 2022 by Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us