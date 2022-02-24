Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Now that we’ve all experienced our first squall, it’s time to spend some time outside as we hope for some warmer weather in the near future. If you miss tailgating, tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers will go on sale Feb. 26, with an overnight tailgating party leading up to the sale. If craft beer is more your speed, check out Wuckfinter 2022, an outdoor party thrown by Ray’s Wine & Spirits and 3 Floyds Brewing, featuring live music, food and, of course, beer. And America’s Black Holocaust Museum is opening its doors for the first time in over 10 years, with exhibits documenting racist violence and oppression from the Atlantic slave trade through Jim Crowe.

Feb 25: ‘Grand Re-Emergence of America’s Black Holocaust Museum

America’s Black Holocaust Museum, located at 2233 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., has not been open for in-person exhibits in for over a decade. Now, the museum is ready to celebrate its reopening — what its calling a “Grand Re-Emergence.” A ribbon-cutting ceremony under the warmth of a heated tent will take place outside of the museum at 9 a.m. The museum will then be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 25-26 and from noon to 5 p.m. on February 27. Admission to the museum is $7, or $5 for kids ages 3 to 17 and free for children ages 2 and under. Click here for more information.

The Shepherd Express’ Old Fashioned Fest returns after a couple of years off, pitting Bourbon against Brandy in a showdown that will have Wisconsinites at the edge of their seats. Sample some of the best Old Fashioneds the city has to offer, including classics and experimental mixes that stray from tradition. Participants will have the chance to vote on their favorites. Vendors include Bulleit Bourbon, Drink Wisconsibly and SafeHouse among others. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

February 25-26: Brewer’s Arctic Tailgate

Baseball is currently up in the air as the league works out some kinks, but that won’t stop Wisconsinites from tailgating. The Milwaukee Brewer’s Arctic Tailgate event gives baseball fans the opportunity to tailgate and purchase single-game tickets for the 2022 MLB season. The tailgate begins at 6 p.m. pm. Those that make it overnight will be first in-line when tickets go on sale at the American Family Field Box Office. The first 200 fans who stay overnight will win an exclusive “Arctic Tailgate” t-shirt. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25. Keep in mind that the Brewers will not allow fans to stay overnight if the temperatures are projected to drop below 10 degrees.

February 27: 414Flea

414Flea, a large-scale vintage and goods market, makes its return, showcasing a vast lineup of local artists and vendors. The event will include a full bar, and admission to the market is free. Those who want first dibs on the vintage goodies for sale can purchase an Early Bird ticket, which grants a full hour of shopping before the event is open to the public. Those tickets are $25 per person, and include coupons from nearly 20 vendors, as well as a free drink and a handmade 414Flea bag. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with an Early Bird hour running from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Click here for more information and to purchase Early Bird tickets.

February 27: ‘Fanny: The Right to Rock’

Cactus Club is hosting a screening of Fanny: The Right to Rock, as part of its Moving Image series that showcases works that challenge norms. If you’ve never heard of the band Fanny, you’re not the only one — the all-women rock group released five critically-acclaimed albums, yet never broke into mainstream popularity. Active during the early to mid seventies, the band was on its way to becoming what some called the “female Beatles.” Admission to the screening is $8 in advance and $12 at the door. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Click here for more information as well as for a trailer to the film.

Pardon my French, but we’re reaching the point of the year where we start thinking, “Wuck Finter,” or something that rhymes with it. Ray’s Wine & Spirits and 3 Floyd’s Brewing know that the cabin fever starts to build up at this point, and so the two companies team up for Wuckfinter — a parking lot party featuring a plethora of beer and food. The event will feature three outdoor bars pouring over twenty 3 Floyds beers, including a special boozie slushie. There will also be food prepared by Sanford, Bavette La Boucherie, I.d. and Kelly’s Greens. The party is free to attend, and will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will take place outside of Ray’s Wine & Spirits located at 8930 W. North Ave.

February 27: Beach House at Riverside Theater

Maryland indie duo Beach House is celebrating the release of its new album Once Twice Melody with a tour that will make a stop in Milwaukee at the Riverside Theater. Pitchfork said the new album has “panoramic proportions,” awarding the album a 7.8 out of 10. Colloboh will be opening up for Beach House. Doors for the show will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.