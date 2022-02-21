Which officials? What are the charges? Who is investigating? City Attorney won't say.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

City Attorney Tearman Spencer is never one to hold a dull press conference. On Monday morning he dropped a bombshell: multiple people inside City Hall are under investigation.

“There is a number of people, alderman, elected officials, that will be under investigation,” said Spencer.

Who is under investigation?

“I can only tell you of the investigation, to tell you more would compromise the investigation,” said Spencer.

What did those unidentified elected officials do?

“There is a litany of activities, allegations, statements that need to be looked into,” said the City Attorney.

For how long has this been going on?

“Well, that’s a good question. This has been going on I think for a while,” said Spencer. “You have to allow a person to commit certain acts. Someone brings up a new idea or issue that something is occurring you have to have time to investigation.” He said some of the activities have been ongoing since he was first elected in April 2020.

Spencer then pivoted to attacking the media, both Urban Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He insinuated the two are “very close to tabloid reporting” and rely on innuendo. Spencer said he is only dealing in facts.

But isn’t suggesting illegal activity by elected officials innuendo?

“Absolutely not,” said Spencer. “It’s not innuendo because I’m not privy to telling you what information or what allegations have been made in this case. Whether or not I should be telling you who said what when is not your concern.”

When will it be the public’s concern?

“After the investigation concluded then it will become your concern. Until that time we will not spread rumors about something other than investigations are underway,” said Spencer. “I hope that makes it very clear for you.”

Spencer Accuses Bauman of “Illegal Activity”

While Spencer’s press conference leaves far more questions than answers, it is clear who at least one of the individuals reportedly under investigation is: Alderman Robert Bauman.

Spencer spent the first half of his press conference detailing his longstanding concerns with Bauman’s 2021 amendment to The Couture development agreement (more on this in a separate article). The City Attorney alleges Bauman violated the city and state ethics laws, a Wisconsin law on impact fees, the state constitution and the U.S. Constitution when he directly negotiated with developer Rick Barrett to contribute $100,000 to an anti-displacement fund in exchange for the city modifying the development agreement in a way that otherwise benefitted Barrett.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After a third-party mediator dropped out because of an unrelated conflict of interest, Bauman has a proposal to drop the mediation process that the council and Spencer agreed to. That proposal will be considered by a council committee Tuesday, but Spencer is opposed to it and said Bauman is attempting to sweep the issue under the rug.

“Let me tell you. This illegal activity must stop. We must bring awareness to it and stop it,” said Spencer.

He said he will contact the U.S. Attorney General, Wisconsin Attorney General, and Wisconsin Ethics Commission. He would neither confirm nor deny if those entities were involved in any of the other negotiations.

Is Common Council President and Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson concerned by the investigations? “The mayor is confident he has acted appropriately,” said a spokesperson, declining further comment on Spencer’s remarks.