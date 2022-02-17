Biden Infrastructure Fund Helps Business
Mine is one of many businesses that will benefit from better infrastructure.
For over 15 years, I’ve been lucky to co-own The Wicked Hop, a restaurant in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Over the years, I’ve watched our city and state burst with growth, as new restaurants, bars, and local businesses become staples in our community.
Like so many of those businesses, we rely on goods from across the state and country – whether we’re bringing in our customer’s favorite ales and ciders, buying fresh produce, or shipping in glassware and silverware. Our business runs on American-made and Wisconsin-made products – we can’t operate without them. That’s why I keep a close eye on our ports. And believe me when I say, we feel every shipping delay.
It’s clear from talking with my vendors and delivery drivers that shipping bottlenecks and delivery issues are a result of years of neglect of our state’s infrastructure. The folks working these jobs are working overtime, often working the job of two or three people. As restaurants begin to regain a sense of normalcy and return to in-person dining, businesses like mine are ramping up at a significant level, which means we’re ordering more products. Decades of outdated infrastructure and dramatically rising demand is a perfect recipe for shipping delays – which is why I’m so thankful for the passing of this historic law.
Wisconsin has seven deep-draft commercial ports to invest in, meaning that this investment will have a huge impact on our state. The investment will rebuild the structurally deficient aspects of our ports and expand their capacity. And the infrastructure law goes a lot further than just ports and waterways: it will invest millions of federal dollars in our roads and bridges too. From cargo ships to trucking companies, this bill will keep products moving across Wisconsin to local businesses like mine in a more effective and safe way. There is no question about it: the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest in our ports and ease shipping delays, keeping my restaurant up and running.
Wisconsin is built on small businesses like mine and I’m so proud to be a part of Wisconsin’s tight-knit community. Although it’s been a challenge to overcome our state’s aging infrastructure, this federal legislation implemented at the state level, with our priorities in mind, will better every neighborhood across the state.
As a restaurant owner, a father of four, and a born and raised Wisconsinite, I’m so excited about the future impacts we’re going to see from this legislation – from expanding access to the internet to rural communities and ensuring that clean drinking water is available to all families – all thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and those who helped pass it.
Andy O’Neill, co-owner of The Wicked Hop
Op-Ed
-
Breakup of MPS Is The Wrong AnswerFeb 16th, 2022 by Isral DeBruin, Dr. Patricia Hoben and Colleston Morgan, Jr.
-
Ramthun Will Mess Up GOP PrimaryFeb 15th, 2022 by John Torinus
-
Unlock the Vote!Feb 13th, 2022 by Iuscely Flores