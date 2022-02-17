Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With Valentine’s Day and a primary election for the city’s new mayor, its been a busy week so far for Milwaukeeans. So kick back and enjoy some stress-free events this weekend — and maybe hang out with some dinosaurs. There are two events this weekend that will give families the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some prehistoric beasts. Check out the Tyrannosaurs Meet the Family event at the Milwaukee Public Museum, which offers a virtual experience where Milwaukee gets taken over by dinosaurs, or the Dino & Dragon Stroll at the Milwaukee State Fair Park. Its currently Black History Month, and Discovery World is celebrating by hosting a makers market focused primarily on Black-owned local creatives, so be sure to stop by and support local businesses.

February 17-March 20: As You Like It

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is putting on a performance of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, but with a twist. This interpretation puts an updated spin on the classic by interspersing the music of The Beatles (performed live) into a romantic comedy that takes place in British Columbia during the ‘60s. The musical will run approximately two hours and 42 minutes including one intermission. For ticket pricing and show times, click here.

Over 150 home improvement and remodeling experts will be present a the NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show, where homeowners can discuss future projects and get inspired by reputable contractors. The event will display finished projects from NARI Milwaukee Members, and the event will also feature presentations with helpful information on renovating and interior design. The NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show will take place at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park, and will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more info.

February 18: Tyrannosaurs Meet the Family

The Milwaukee Public Museum will feature even more dinosaurs this spring with the “Tyrannosaurs Meet the Family” limited exhibit. This event puts the tyrannosaur into the spotlight — a dinosaur that continues to give insight into the evolution of these prehistoric creatures. This family-friendly event promises that guests will come face-to-face with a T. rex, view over 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens and a collection of fossils. Never-before-seen specimens from China will be on display, and visitors will have the chance to hatch a dinosaur egg. This even also features a virtual experience in the vain of Jurassic Park, where participants will watch dinosaurs take over Milwaukee. To purchase tickets to this event, click here.

February 19-20: Dino & Dragon Stroll

Dinosaur enthusiasts have options this week. Wisconsin State Fair Park is hosting a dinosaur event of its own. The Dino & Dragon Stroll is a touring event that allows guests to experience life-size dinosaur and dragon figures up close. Featuring advanced animatronics and sound technology, this family-friendly event will have you second-guessing if these creatures are actually living and breathing. The stroll is set up as a walk-thru event, featuring interactive photo experiences, themed rides and arts-and-crafts. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Discovery World is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a pop-up makers market featuring local, black-owned businesses. The lineup of makers includes Chase My Creations, Blossom Candle Co. and Emmanuel’s Mix among others. Admission to the pop-up is free, but entrance to any of the Discovery World exhibits will require a General Admission ticket. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list of vendors, click here.

February 19: Too Cold 2 Tour Milwaukee at Company Brewing

Milwaukee hip-hop artist Emmitt James is returning home as part of his “Too Cold 2 Tour” journey. While he’s in town, he’ll be performing at Company Brewing with a lineup of some of Milwaukee’s best hip-hop and r&b talent. Rounding out the performers is FreakishNerd, B~Free and NilexNile. Those who are looking to attend can purchase a special “Below 0” ticket for $25 that includes entry to the show and merchandise. General Admission tickets are $15 at the door. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m.